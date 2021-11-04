Inmate Stabs Another Inmate In The Neck, Then Squares Off With Deputy At Charlotte County Jail

PUNTA GORDA, FL – At approximately 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 3, an inmate at the Charlotte County Jail attacked another inmate with a metal object, stabbing him once in the neck and once on the elbow. There is no known motive for the attack.

Inmate Duane R. Lynch, 38, removed a sharpened metal object, approximately 14” long, from his waistband and used the object to forcefully stab another inmate in the neck, with a second thrust striking the victim’s elbow. The victim ran from and was pursued by Lynch up the stairs to the second floor of the pod.

A Corrections Deputy then confronted Lynch, who turned and fled in the other direction and back down the stairs. The deputy ran down the other side and blocked Lynch’s path, at which time Lynch took on a combative and threatening stance while still wielding the weapon. The deputy utilized his pepper spray and Lynch was disarmed and apprehended.

Corrections staff provided first aid to the victim, and he was then transported for further medical treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening. Lynch now faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon including one against a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of contraband within a secured corrections grounds.



According to country records, Lynch has previous charges of shooting throwing into a vehicle or dwelling, violation of probation or community control, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm ammunition or weapons by a Florida convicted felon and battery by a prison or jail detainee.