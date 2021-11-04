CrimeLocalSociety

Inmate Stabs Another Inmate In The Neck, Then Squares Off With Deputy At Charlotte County Jail

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

DUANE RODERICK LYNCH
According to country records, Duane R. Lynch, 38, has previous charges of shooting throwing into a vehicle or dwelling, violation of probation or community control, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm ammunition or weapons by a Florida convicted felon and battery by a prison or jail detainee.

PUNTA GORDA, FL – At approximately 8:00pm on Wednesday, November 3, an inmate at the Charlotte County Jail attacked another inmate with a metal object, stabbing him once in the neck and once on the elbow. There is no known motive for the attack. 

Inmate Duane R. Lynch, 38, removed a sharpened metal object, approximately 14” long, from his waistband and used the object to forcefully stab another inmate in the neck, with a second thrust striking the victim’s elbow. The victim ran from and was pursued by Lynch up the stairs to the second floor of the pod.  

A Corrections Deputy then confronted Lynch, who turned and fled in the other direction and back down the stairs. The deputy ran down the other side and blocked Lynch’s path, at which time Lynch took on a combative and threatening stance while still wielding the weapon. The deputy utilized his pepper spray and Lynch was disarmed and apprehended. 

Corrections staff provided first aid to the victim, and he was then transported for further medical treatment. His injuries are not life-threatening. Lynch now faces two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon including one against a law enforcement officer and one count of possession of contraband within a secured corrections grounds. 


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

According to country records, Lynch has previous charges of shooting throwing into a vehicle or dwelling, violation of probation or community control, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, possession of firearm ammunition or weapons by a Florida convicted felon and battery by a prison or jail detainee.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Dream Finders Homes Teams Up With Jacksonville Jaguars For…

George McGregor

Three Bikers Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-595 In…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Palm Beach Gardens Man Pretending to be Teenager…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,487