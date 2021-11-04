Human Remains Found Behind Residence In Unincorporated Lake Worth

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Cold Case Detectives & Anthropologist Students From FLA Gulf Coast Discover Human Remains behind a residence in unincorporated Lake Worth. File photo.

LAKE WORTH, FL – On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at approximately 8:00 am, Palm Beach County Cold Case Squad received information that there could be human remains buried in the backyard of a residence in the 4000 block Selberg Lane, in Lake Worth. Detectives obtained a search warrant to search the property and with the assistance of graduate anthropologist students from Florida Gulf Coast University human remains were located.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and took possession of the remains. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Detectives are in the very preliminary stages of this investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.