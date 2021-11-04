CrimeLocalSociety

Human Remains Found Behind Residence In Unincorporated Lake Worth

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

body
Cold Case Detectives & Anthropologist Students From FLA Gulf Coast Discover Human Remains behind a residence in unincorporated Lake Worth. File photo.

LAKE WORTH, FL – On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at approximately 8:00 am, Palm Beach County Cold Case Squad received information that there could be human remains buried in the backyard of a residence in the 4000 block Selberg Lane, in Lake Worth. Detectives obtained a search warrant to search the property and with the assistance of graduate anthropologist students from Florida Gulf Coast University human remains were located.

The Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene and took possession of the remains. An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death. Detectives are in the very preliminary stages of this investigation. More information will be released when it becomes available.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Three Bikers Dead Following Multi-Vehicle Crash on I-595 In…

Joe Mcdermott

FEDS: Palm Beach Gardens Man Pretending to be Teenager…

Joe Mcdermott

Ormond Beach Girl Donates $1,000 To Volusia Sheriff and…

George McGregor
1 of 1,487