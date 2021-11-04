GOP Sounds Alarm as 4,000 Migrant Caravan Headed to U.S. Border; Includes 1,000 Children, 50% Have Disease, Illness, Covid or Dengue

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

The caravan is said to be made up of people from Central America and the Caribbean, and contains up to 1,000 children. According to Reuters, at least half of the people in the incoming caravan has some sort of disease or illness, including cases of COVID-19 and dengue fever. File photo: Eric Rosenwald, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amid reports of a new caravan of approximately 4,000 migrants currently making their way through southern Mexico to the U.S. southern border, approximately 100 GOP members have hit the panic button and insisted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deliver details on how it is planning on dealing with them when they arrive.

Not only has our border been overrun all year, but there is a caravan of 4,000 more migrants on the way.



When will Joe Biden and Kamala Harris take our borders and immigration laws seriously? pic.twitter.com/eCfsMq0zHv — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) October 28, 2021

Lawmakers – including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) – sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week, expressing they were collectively “deeply concerned” about the caravan. In addition, they asked what the plan is to deal with them, given the fact that border patrol agents are currently “overworked, undermanned, and under-supplied” due to the ongoing surge of migrants illegally crossing the U.S. border as of late.



Is the Dept of Homeland Sec going to process this group & release them into the US too?



'Mother of all caravans' swells to 4,000 as migrants press on through Mexico reaching Chiapas state in steady march towards US border – pic.twitter.com/DywKsqU0nL — Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) October 28, 2021

“In the past year alone, U.S. Border Patrol has recorded nearly 1.7 million migrant apprehensions at the southern border, which is the highest number of illegal crossings in history,” the letter read. “If the Administration does not begin to appropriately respond to these caravans and the ongoing border crisis, these surges will surely continue.”

"I hope everyone is watching the MASSIVE Caravan pouring through Mexico and headed to our Country. This must be stopped before they reach our Border, or before. Just nine months ago, we had the strongest Border in our Nation’s history. This should have never happened!" pic.twitter.com/JLKXylVyeR — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) October 27, 2021

The most recent surge before this was in September, when thousands of migrants – many hailing from Haiti – made their way past a border checkpoint and set up an encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas; while many were either deported to Haiti or sent back into Mexico, reports indicate that about 12,000 were released into the United States while waiting to hear about asylum claims.

A migrant caravan of 4,000 strong broke through a military blockade in Tapachula, Mexico as a part of their march to the United States. They chanted “Freedom” as they charged. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/X6q9ose1xs — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) October 27, 2021

Separately, Stefanik issued a statement on the situation, blaming the continued crisis at the border on the policies of the Biden Administration.

They’ve now heard $450,000 and they’re not slowing down. https://t.co/0nWInTkwzg — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 31, 2021