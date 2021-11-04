GOP Sounds Alarm as 4,000 Migrant Caravan Headed to U.S. Border; Includes 1,000 Children, 50% Have Disease, Illness, Covid or Dengue

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Amid reports of a new caravan of approximately 4,000 migrants currently making their way through southern Mexico to the U.S. southern border, approximately 100 GOP members have hit the panic button and insisted that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) deliver details on how it is planning on dealing with them when they arrive.
The caravan, which said to be made up of people from Central America and the Caribbean, reportedly contains up to 1,000 children. According to Reuters, at least half of the people in the incoming caravan has some sort of disease or illness, including cases of COVID-19 and dengue fever.
Lawmakers – including Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) – sent a letter to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week, expressing they were collectively “deeply concerned” about the caravan. In addition, they asked what the plan is to deal with them, given the fact that border patrol agents are currently “overworked, undermanned, and under-supplied” due to the ongoing surge of migrants illegally crossing the U.S. border as of late.
“In the past year alone, U.S. Border Patrol has recorded nearly 1.7 million migrant apprehensions at the southern border, which is the highest number of illegal crossings in history,” the letter read. “If the Administration does not begin to appropriately respond to these caravans and the ongoing border crisis, these surges will surely continue.”
The most recent surge before this was in September, when thousands of migrants – many hailing from Haiti – made their way past a border checkpoint and set up an encampment under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas; while many were either deported to Haiti or sent back into Mexico, reports indicate that about 12,000 were released into the United States while waiting to hear about asylum claims.
Separately, Stefanik issued a statement on the situation, blaming the continued crisis at the border on the policies of the Biden Administration.
“Joe Biden’s failed border policies have created the worst crisis at our southern border in 30 years. These policies are now incentivizing mass caravans of illegals to head to our southern border,” she said. “Instead of addressing the root cause of our border crisis, the Biden Administration is doubling down on their failed policies. It is past time for the Biden Administration to take action to secure our southern border and our nation.”