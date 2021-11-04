Dream Finders Homes Teams Up With Jacksonville Jaguars For 2021-2022 Fundraising Supporting Local Community Initiatives

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

As the official homebuilder of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dream Finders Homes is helping the Jaguars Foundation raise funds and awareness for special needs in the community, and they will match up to $5,000 raised by the end of the Jaguars’ 2021-2022 season. Photo provided are courtesy of Dream Finders Homes.

JACKSONVILLE, FL – Dream Finders Homes, the official homebuilder of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is helping the Jaguars Foundation raise funds and awareness for special needs in the community, and they will match up to $5,000 raised by the end of the Jaguars’ 2021-2022 season.

“As the “Official Homebuilder of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dream Finders Homes recently opened a stadium model inside of TIAA Bank field at Gate 4 where we’re hosting pre-game events three hours prior to every kickoff,” according to Division President Brad Muston. “The Dream Finders Homes team has been encouraging the community and fans at these model events to support the work the Jaguars Foundation does in Jacksonville.”

At this weekend’s – Nov.7 – homecoming game against Buffalo, the events that fans can partake in at the homebuilder’s stadium model include a wing eating contest and alumni autographs, along with an appearance from the ROAR Cheerleaders as well as a performance by the Drumline. There will be an inflatable quarterback challenge featured on Nov. 21 before the San Francisco game and a golf simulator challenge with another ROAR performance before the Atlanta game on Nov. 28. Visit https://www.dreamfindershomes.com/stadiumhome/ for entire schedule of the season’s events.

To donate: https://www.betterunite.com/dreamfindershomes



The Jacksonville Jaguars Foundation is committed to support programs benefiting economically and socially disadvantaged youth and families along with other NFL and team charitable initiatives throughout the year. Photo provided are courtesy of Dream Finders Homes.

Some of the initiatives the Foundation supported this year include:

2021 Salute to Service. In addition to the home game on 11/28, this year they are hosting a movie night for U.S. service members and their families;

FAFSA night at Ed White High School. Parents and students were connected with financial aid professionals to help guide them through the federal student aid (FAFSA) application process;

Celebrating First Responders Day. They surprised Jacksonville Police Officer with a shopping spree for the Jacksonville Police Athletic League; and

Honor Rows. This is the NFL’s largest youth incentive program utilizing 5,000 seats annually at Jaguars home games as rewards to encourage youth to set and achieve ambitious, realistic goals.

About Dream Finders Homes / Official Jaguars Homebuilder

Dream Finders Homes is a national homebuilder headquartered in Jacksonville that is committed to helping buyers have a unique experience by personalizing each home to fit their individual lifestyle. As the official homebuilder of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Dream Finders Homes and the Jacksonville Jaguars conduct many activities together both on and off-season. The homebuilder opened a Stadium Home inside TIAA Bank field just inside Gate 4 where they host events throughout the season before every home game. They also built a DUUUVAL Wall in Lot N that includes interactive QR codes with special messages from some top Jaguar players. They encourage fans to stop by pre or post-game to experience everything the wall has to offer fans.