Deputies Investigating Bomb Threat at Hernando County Courthouse; Two Buildings Evacuated

By Jessica Mcfadyen
BOMB THREAT
Both the courthouse and the old courthouse were evacuated to conduct a thorough search for any suspicious devices or items and searched both buildings and the inner and outer perimeter of the courthouse property. File photo: Holly Guerrio, Shutter Stock, licensed.

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Wednesday, November 3, 2021 just before 1 p.m., deputies assigned to the Hernando County Courthouse were advised of a Bomb Threat which had been called in, directly to the courthouse. As one of the deputies on scene notified the dispatcher, other deputies immediately began evacuating both the courthouse and the old courthouse.  During this time, additional deputies began arriving on scene.

Once the buildings were evacuated, deputies, assigned to teams, re-entered both buildings to conduct a thorough search for any suspicious devices or items and searched both buildings and the inner and outer perimeter of the courthouse property finding nothing.

Just before 2:30 p.m., courthouse employees were escorted back into the building to resume working. Once all employees were back in place, normal operations were restored at the courthouse. The case remains active, as detectives investigate the origin of the false report of a bomb. There is no additional information available at this time.

