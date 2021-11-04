Deadline Set by OSHA for Mandate on Large Employers; Penalties Could Result In Fines Up To $14,000 Per Violation

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is giving employers with more than 100 employees a January 4 deadline to comply with Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate and threatening thousands of dollars in fines for defiant businesses, according to a fact sheet released by the White House. File photo: Mark Van Scyoc, Shutter Stock, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has set a deadline of January 4, 2022 to comply with the Biden Administration’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate covering large employers, threatening hefty fines for companies that fail to meet that date.

President Joe Biden had originally announced in September that businesses which employ 100 workers or more – covering over two-thirds of employers nationwide – would be required to have all employees be fully vaccinated, or submit them to regular testing and mask wearing.

“We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin, and your refusal has cost all of us,” Biden said at the time. “While America is in much better shape than it was seven months ago when I took office… We’re in a tough stretch and it could last for a while.”

OSHA’s enforcement announcement – made on Thursday, via a fact sheet released by the White House – is expected to be quickly challenged in court by Republican states and business groups.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Biden’s chief of staff knows the OSHA mandate is a perversion of the actual law. He tweeted as much. When the White House gets around to actually issuing and implementing the mandate, this will be litigated and they will lose. pic.twitter.com/de2b2F9HmA — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) October 29, 2021

The penalties for non-compliance with the vaccination mandate, according to OSHA, could result in fines of up to $14,000 per violation, and repeat offenders could rack up multiple fines of that amount very quickly.

In addition, the White House stated that the federal vaccination mandate will “preempt any inconsistent state or local laws, including laws that ban or limit an employer’s authority to require vaccination, masks, or testing.”

Biden just announced his plan to wield OSHA to mandate vaccines on private businesses. And I’m announcing my plan to sue him once this illegal, unconstitutional regulation hits the Federal Register.



Here comes another winning #Texas v. Biden law suit!https://t.co/mG9pDpy2wG — Texas Attorney General (@TXAG) November 4, 2021

Another COVID-19 vaccination mandate is set to go into effect on January 4 as well; the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) will require workers in Medicare and Medicaid facilities to have received the jab by that date. However, unlike the OSHA rule, CMS is not allowing workers to opt-out in favor of regular testing and mask wearing. Exemptions are being allowed for religious or medical reasons, however.

This morning, the Biden Administration released their guidance through OSHA that affects over 100 million Americans.



I am announcing that today, we are joining a lawsuit against the Biden Administration's unconstitutional vaccine mandates.@JoeBiden, see you in court. pic.twitter.com/sA3xnEIYuQ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) November 4, 2021

Health care facilities who violate the CMS rule come January 4 could find themselves denied Medicaid and Medicare payments, or booted from the programs altogether.