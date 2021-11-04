CrimeLocalSociety

Convicted Felon Tries Second Story Jumping Our Window, Tossing Firearm During Execution Of Search Warrant In Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
Joshua Daniel Pacheco
Joshua Daniel Pacheco, 17 of Miami, was charged with possession of a firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, attempted tampering with physical evidence and grand theft of a firearm in the third degree.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District is investigating a no-contact police involved shooting during the execution of a search warrant. According to investigators, the Special Response Team (SRT) was executing a search warrant at a residence near the NW 2200 block and NW 48 Street in Miami as part of an ongoing firearms investigation. Once the officers gained entry into the residence, they were confronted by an armed subject, later identified as Joshua Daniel Pacheco, 17 of Miami, and shots were fired.

Pacheco then ran up to the second floor and barricaded himself. There were several people inside and they were escorted out as officers maintained communication with Pacheco. According to charging affidavits, Pacheco jumped out a second story window and through his weapon, a black 9mm GLOCK 43X, which was recovered. SRT team members also found an extended magazine inserted containing 16 9mm rounds. SRT were able to convince Pacheco to surrender and he was placed under arrest. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the subject was on probation for gun related charges. A firearm was recovered and no injuries were reported. The subject was arrested and charged accordingly.

Pacheco was ultimately charged with possession of a firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon, attempted tampering with physical evidence and grand theft of a firearm in the third degree.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

