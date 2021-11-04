CrimeLocalSociety

Broward Detectives Seeking Tips In Fatal Shooting In North Lauderdale

By Joe Mcdermott
shooting
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in North Lauderdale. According to authorities, at approximately 2:54 p.m. on Friday, October 29, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting at 1770 S. State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded and transported the individual to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased. 

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and are investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information regarding the incident to contact BSO Homicide Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

