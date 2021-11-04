Broward Detectives Seeking Tips In Fatal Shooting In North Lauderdale

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and are investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information regarding the incident to contact BSO Homicide Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4210.

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in North Lauderdale. According to authorities, at approximately 2:54 p.m. on Friday, October 29, Broward Regional Communications received a call regarding a shooting at 1770 S. State Road 7 in North Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s deputies responded and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound. North Lauderdale Fire Rescue also responded and transported the individual to Broward Health Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene and are investigating this incident. Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the shooting or who has any information regarding the incident to contact BSO Homicide Detective Mike Roque at 954-321-4210. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477) or online at browardcrimestoppers.org.