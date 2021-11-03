Port St. Lucie Man Pleads Guilty to Child Pornography Charges

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Christopher Fabrisio Jimenez, in a June 2019, booking photo from an unrelated crime in Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office

MIAMI, FL – According to authorities, 21-year-old man from Port St. Lucie, Florida, Christopher Fabrisio Jimenez, has pled guilty in federal district court in Ft. Pierce to producing and distributing child pornography.

According to court documents, in January of 2020, a fourteen-year old girl reported to police investigators that she believed she had been sexually assaulted. Through the course of their investigation, law enforcement discovered that Jimenez had picked-up the fourteen-year-old in a vehicle, driven her around, and had given her alcoholic beverages until she passed out. Jimenez then recorded a sexually explicit video of the girl and posted it on a social media application. The day after the incident, Jimenez’s phone was deactivated and shortly after that, he left the State of Florida. The FBI later arrested him in New Jersey.

Jimenez pled guilty to one count of production of child pornography and one count of distribution of child pornography and faces up to 50 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. The case is currently set for sentencing on March 8, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.

U.S. Attorney Juan Antonio Gonzalez of the Southern District of Florida and Special Agent in Charge George L. Piro, FBI Miami, announced the guilty plea. FBI Miami investigated the case, together with the Martin County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Luisa Berti and Daniel Funk are prosecuting the case.