Pedestrian Dies After Crash In Oakland Park; Driver Remained On Scene And Cooperated With Investigators

OAKLAND PARK, FL – A pedestrian is dead following a crash Friday evening in Oakland Park. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, shortly before 7:22 p.m. on Friday, October 29, the driver of a 2007 Ford F-150 was traveling eastbound on Northeast 62nd Street in the far-right lane near the 900 block when a pedestrian entered its path. The pedestrian was heading southbound across the eastbound lanes where there was no designated pedestrian crosswalk.

The 2007 Ford F-150 struck the pedestrian, and Oakland Park Fire Rescue paramedics responded. The pedestrian, later identified as Fritzner Bristol, 69,of Pompano Beach, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the 2007 Ford F-150, Cody Cromartie, 36, of Oakland Park, remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. The driver and occupants of the vehicle were not injured. At this time, excessive speed is not considered a contributing factor to the crash. This investigation is ongoing.