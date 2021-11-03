CrimeLocalSociety

UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Triple Shooting In The Chipotle Parking Lot, East Of I-95 On Northlake Blvd In Palm Beach Gardens

By Joe Mcdermott
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a triple shooting in the Chipotle Mexican Grill parking lot, east of I-95 on Northlake Blvd. Upon arrival deputies found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment. 

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further and say one of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The other two victims are receiving treatment of what is expected to be non-life threatening injuries. Detectives believe that have all parties involved in this shooting and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is in the preliminary stages and a motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

UPDATE NOVEMBER 3, 2021, 4:03 PM: One of the surviving victims is now listed in critical condition; the other remains in non-life threatening condition. 

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®.

