UPDATE: Detectives Investigating Triple Shooting In The Chipotle Parking Lot, East Of I-95 On Northlake Blvd In Palm Beach Gardens

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Deputies responded to a triple shooting in the Chipotle parking lot, east of I-95 on Northlake Blvd. Upon arrival deputies found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a triple shooting in the Chipotle Mexican Grill parking lot, east of I-95 on Northlake Blvd. Upon arrival deputies found three adult males suffering from gunshot wounds. All victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division arrived on scene to investigate further and say one of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital. The other two victims are receiving treatment of what is expected to be non-life threatening injuries. Detectives believe that have all parties involved in this shooting and there is no threat to the community. The investigation is in the preliminary stages and a motive is unknown at this time.

Anyone who may have witnessed this shooting is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.