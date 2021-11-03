CDC Quietly Changes Definitions of “Vaccine” and “Vaccination” on Website Leading Skeptics To Question Why

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Some have also questioned if the definitions being changed – which was done unannounced – was due to the CDC attempting to “hide” the fact that COVID-19 vaccines have not proven to be 100 percent effective at preventing infections from the virus. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) raised eyebrows recently when they changed the definitions for “vaccine” and “vaccination” on their website, leading skeptics to question the motives behind the modification.

Previously, the phrase “vaccination” on the CDC’s website was defined as “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce immunity to a specific disease.” However, that definition has now been changed to read as “the act of introducing a vaccine into the body to produce protection to a specific disease.”

In addition, the term “vaccine” also received an update, going from “a product that stimulates a person’s immune system to produce immunity to a specific disease” to “a preparation that is used to stimulate the body’s immune response against diseases.”

The fact that the CDC changed the word “immunity” to “protection” did not go unnoticed, with U.S. Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) tweeting, “Check out @CDCgov’s evolving definition of “vaccination.” They’ve been busy at the Ministry of Truth” and including a image showing the contrasting changes.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Check out @CDCgov’s evolving definition of “vaccination.” They’ve been busy at the Ministry of Truth: pic.twitter.com/4k2xf8rvsL — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) September 8, 2021

Some individuals have also questioned if the definitions being changed – which was done unannounced – was due to the CDC attempting to “hide” the fact that COVID-19 vaccines have not proven to be 100 percent effective at preventing infections from the virus.

Also, some have scrutinized internal CDC emails sent in August 2021 that proposed at the time that the definitions of “vaccine” and “vaccination” should be altered, with one claiming that “Right-wing covid-19 deniers are using your ‘vaccine’ definition to argue that mRNA vaccines are not vaccines…” and another stating that “I need to update this page Immunization Basics | CDC since these definitions are outdated and being used by some to say COVID-19 vaccines are not vaccines per CDC’s own definition.”

However, a CDC spokesperson has stated that there have been “slight changes” to how the terms “vaccine” and “vaccination” have been worded over time, but that the overall definition has remained the same.

CDC Emails: Our Definition of Vaccine is "Problematic" – by Techno Fog – The Reactionary



(IMHO: The mRNA Vaccines Will Not Confer Immunity: the COVID-19 Vaccine is NOT an Immunization) 💉 https://t.co/Rz8gjrjlUk — TheCyberChick (@warriors_mom) November 3, 2021