Broward Detectives Bust Thieves For Theft Of Dodge Hellcat Reported Stolen Out Of Davie; Surveilled Car Into Miami-Dade County

By Joe Mcdermott
2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat
Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) recovered an expensive vehicle with a 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat, a unique, high-powered Hellcat engine. 

WESTON, FL – An alert off-duty Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy trusted his instincts and investigated a suspicious car parked in a Weston neighborhood last week. That sixth sense resulted in Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Burglary Apprehension Team (B.A.T.) arresting a pair of car thieves and recovering an expensive vehicle with a unique, high-powered Hellcat engine. 

Following the tip from the off-duty deputy, B.A.T. detectives determined that the 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat was reported stolen out of Davie. On Friday, using investigative methods, B.A.T. detectives surveilled the car into Miami-Dade County. When the driver of the vehicle arrived at a home in Miami Gardens, detectives arrested Victor Caceres, 27, of North Lauderdale and Sire Reffner, 28, of Weston. Caceres was taken into custody without incident and was found to be in possession of a Glock 9mm. Reffner fled on foot and was taken into custody a short distance away. 

Caceres and Reffner both face multiple charges including grand theft of a motor vehicle and dealing in stolen property. The investigation into the theft of the vehicle is ongoing.  

