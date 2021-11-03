Broward Detectives Arrest Civil Process Server For Official Misconduct

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Broward Sheriff’s Office investigators arrested a civil process server for falsifying official documents claiming he was working when he was not. According to authorities, following an internal review by members of the Civil Division, command staff was suspicious Ron Bannis, 38, was collecting compensation while he was not working and requested the Internal Affairs Division investigate.

The allegation was sent to Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Public Corruption Unit. During the investigation, detectives determined that between September 1, 2021 and October 6, 2021, Bannis lied and documented that he was performing his job duties and responsibilities when, in fact, he was not.

According to investigators, Bannis would document on his daily reports he attempted to serve subpoenas or posted subpoenas regarding court appearances, writs of possession and other non-enforceable documents. However, physical and electronic surveillance revealed he did not try to serve or post the subpoenas.

“I commend the work of our internal departments responsible for this investigation. When employees do exceptionally well, their work is acknowledged, and when employees break the law, they will face appropriate consequences for their criminal actions. We will continue to hold our own accountable,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said.



Public Corruption Unit investigators arrested Bannis Tuesday afternoon at Broward Sheriff’s Office’s Public Safety Building. Bannis faces one count each of official misconduct, false return of service and falsifying records.

With Tuesday’s arrest, Bannis’ work status was changed from suspended with pay to suspended without pay.