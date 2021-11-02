World Is Laughing at Joe Biden: “This Man Needs A Retirement Home And A Warm Bowl Of Soup, Not Access To The Nuclear Codes”

Sky News host Rita Panahi says President Joe Biden “needs a retirement home and a bowl of soup” after making several gaffes in speeches recently. Photo credit: “The Friday Showdown.” The segment was also referred to while Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) suggested that someone “needs to help him [Joe Biden]” after making world leaders wait when he showed up 20 minutes late to the G20 Summit.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Last week, Sky News Australia’s Rita Panahi jokingly said that President Joe Biden ‘needs a retirement home and a warm bowl of soup’ while doing her news segment, “The Friday Showdown.” Panahi went on to show two videos of embarrassing blunders that occurred last week and used these incidents to suggest the United States is losing respect on the world stage.

This man needs a retirement home and a warm bowl of soup, not access to the nuclear codes. When he’s not making a fool of himself misreading auto cues Biden is making utterly incomprehensible decisions that further weaken the U.S. Sky News host Rita Panahi [Listen to this Statement]

Welcome back to the Friday Showdown and let’s dive into this week’s edition of ‘What in God’s name is Joe Biden trying to say?’ “No global expression time is money, as one computer said If you’re on the train and they say portal bridge you know you better make other plans” Let’s go over what he just said there, let’s just not ignore that, let’s go over it. Sky News Australia’s Rita Panahi [Listen to this Statement]

They had a problem with the elevators and that’s why he was 20 minutes late. Somebody needs to help him. I think it would be helpful not to leave people from the biggest countries… making them wait 20 minutes for our president to show up. I think that would be a good thing, kind of lend a better atmosphere to those type meetings and perhaps then you wouldn’t have foreign reporters saying things like one said, “President Biden looks like he needs a nursing home and a hot bowl of soup,” we need to help our president give a better image of America. Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) [Listen to this Statement]