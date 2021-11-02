PulteGroup Announces New Northeast Florida Division Office; Nation’s Leading Home Builder Expanding Presence In Jacksonville Market

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

JACKSONVILLE, FL – PulteGroup, one of the nation’s leading home builders, is moving its Northeast Florida Division headquarters into a new office space. The company has leased 15,000 square feet at 12724 Gran Bay Parkway in the Flagler/Bartram Park area in Jacksonville.

“This is an important step in the development of our Northeast Florida Division,” said Tony Nason, Division President of PulteGroup’s Northeast Florida Division. “By relocating our team into one building, we will provide our employees a more collaborative and connected work environment, and our new space will allow us to better serve our homebuyers.”

Pulte will house all company resources under one roof including a design center for new home selections, PulteMortage and PGPTitle. The new office will serve employees who support Pulte’s Northeast Florida Division operations in areas such as land development, construction, finance, purchasing, marketing, and administration. The new location offers quick access to Interstates 95 and 295. The new Northeast Florida Division office will open in spring 2022.

In the past year, Pulte’s Jacksonville team has achieved tremendous growth and customer satisfaction, delivering more than 500 homes annually. In July, Nason was promoted to president of PulteGroup’s newly established Northeast Florida division. His promotion was in conjunction with the Company’s strategic decision to separate Jacksonville into its own division.



Pulte has multiple new projects in Northeast Florida. Sales are underway at Bradley Pond in North Jacksonville, and at The Trails at Grand Oaks and the Villages of Valencia in St. Augustine. Sales will open soon at Timber Cove and Hidden Bluff in Duval County, the Preserve at Bannon Lakes in St. Johns County and Bradley Creek in Clay County.

About Pulte Homes

Pulte Homes is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Pulte Homes builds consumer inspired homes and communities that provide the move-up buyer the best quality of life. Only Pulte Homes offers the combination of innovative Life Tested Home Designs® with an unwavering commitment to quality and attention to detail. For more information about Pulte Homes, visit www.pulte.com.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams. For more information, visit www.pulte.com.