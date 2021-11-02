WAPO: “Sleepy Joe” Nods-Off During Global Speech on Threat of Climate Change; Aide Quickly Comes Over And Wakes Him

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

During a speech on the threat that climate change poses to humanity, President Joe Biden appeared to close his eyes and fall asleep for approximately 30 seconds; however, an aide quickly came over and woke him up, but at that point his nap had already been noticed by many in attendance. Photo credit: Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) The Washington Post, Twitter.

SCOTLAND – President Joe Biden raised eyebrows around the world after he nodded off while listening to a speech Monday at an international climate change conference in Glasgow, Scotland, and first in line to criticize him was, of course, his immediate predecessor, Donald Trump.

During a speech given by disability rights activist Eddie Ndopu on the threat that climate change poses to humanity, Biden appeared to close his eyes and fall asleep for approximately 30 seconds; however, an aide quickly came over and woke him up, but at that point his nap had already been noticed by many in attendance.

Biden appears to fall asleep during COP26 opening speeches pic.twitter.com/az8NZTWanI — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) November 1, 2021

Trump needled Biden’s snooze via an email blast sent out to his subscribers, in addition to claiming that climate change – as well as a number of other unrelated things – is a “hoax,” an opinion that he steadily maintained while he was in the White House.



“Even Biden couldn’t stand hearing so much about the Global Warming Hoax, the 7th biggest Hoax in America, followed closely behind by the 2020 Presidential Election Scam, Russia, Russia, Russia, Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2 and, of course, the ‘No Collusion’ finding of the Mueller Report,” Trump said in the email. “Biden went to Europe saying Global Warming is his highest priority, and then promptly fell asleep, for all the world to see, at the Conference itself. Nobody that has true enthusiasm and belief in a subject will ever fall asleep!”

During his 2020 presidential re-election campaign, Trump – who is well-known for coining disparaging nicknames for his opponents – had taken to calling Biden “Sleepy Joe” due to his alleged age-related cognitive issues. Biden, who turns 79 on November 20, is the oldest man ever to serve as president of the United States.