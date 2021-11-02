Ocala Juvenile Caught Stealing $2,200 Bicycle With Apple AirTag Tracking Device; Also Had Handgun With Ammunition In Backpack

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Jamari Mobley, 17 of Ocala was found sitting on the stolen bicycle. Police say he also had a backpack containing a handgun with ammunition which violates his Risk Protection Order.

OCALA, FL – On Sunday, October 31, 2021, Jamari Mobley, 17 years old, decided to steal an electric bicycle, valued at $2,200. Not only was the theft caught on surveillance video, but the bicycle also had an Apple AirTag tracking device implanted in the frame of the bicycle with capability of being tracked

On November 1, Ocala Police Detectives made their way to the stolen bike’s location and found Mobley sitting on it. Mobley admitted to his crime and was arrested for grand theft. According to authorities, Mobley also had a handgun with ammunition, which violates his Risk Protection Order.

Initially Mobley stated he got the bicycle from and older black male and traded him his beach Cruiser bicycle and $50 for it. When I confronted Mobley about his statement and showed him the video surveillance footage he stated he took the bicycle because he was under the impression it was someone else’s who hasn’t returned his beach cruiser bicycle. Arresting Officer Affidavit



Subsequently, he was charged with possession of a concealed weapon and violation of a risk protection order. He was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center for processing.

Mobley was previously arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on May 31, 2021.