Greenacres Man, 40, Charged With First Degree Murder, Slew of Other Charges from Shooting At Fosters Shack In West Palm Beach

By Joe Mcdermott
Gary Leconte
Gary Leconte, 40, of Greenacres was arrested for First Degree Murder along with possession of cocaine with intent to sell, cocaine possession within 1000 feet of a school, two counts of resisting an officer, violation of probation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon from a vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at approximately 1:30 AM, Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a shooting at Fosters Shack located in the 2200 block of Belvedere Road, in West Palm Beach. Upon arrival, deputies located a female in a vehicle deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.

Detectives from the Violent Crimes Division responded to the scene to investigate further. No suspect or motive was immediately known at the time. After further investigation, probable cause was developed for suspect, Gary Leconte, 40, of Greenacres. Leconte was arrested for First Degree Murder along with additional charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, cocaine possession within 1000 feet of a school, two counts of resisting an officer, violation of probation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, firing a weapon from a vehicle, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

