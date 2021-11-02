Former Trump Aide Roger Stone Vows To Challenge Desantis’ Absent Audit

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been challenged by Former Trump aide Roger Stone to order an audit of that state’s votes in the 2020 election. File photo: Jctabb, Cornelius O’Donoghue, Shutter Stock, licensed.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL – Former Trump aide Roger Stone says he will challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis for Florida’s Corner Office if DeSantis does not order an audit of that state’s votes in the 2020 election. Stone announced his intention in his November 2 post on his website Stone Cold Truth.

“DeSantis continues to insist that the 2020 election in Florida was the most honest election in history,” Stone wrote. “In fact, there are as many as one million phantom voters currently still on the Florida voter rolls.

According to Stone, volunteers from the grassroots, statewide election watchdog group Defend Florida Justice (defendflorida.org) polled 10,000 voters registered as of November 1, 2021 and learned that 5,583 voters took part in the 2020 election. Of those, 3,876 voted by mail, and of those canvassed who voted by mail, 789 or 20 percent were phantom voters.

“This analysis focuses on the real problem – vote by mail and this does not even include the phantom votes recorded as having voted in person,” Stone wrote. “Governor DeSantis has failed to act decisively to remove these nonexistent or unqualified ‘voters’ from the rolls.”



Finally, Stone challenged DeSantis to pledge that if re-elected in 2022, he will serve all four years of his next term. If not, Stone will have to seek the post DeSantis currently holds.

“I may have to collect enough signatures to challenge the re-election of DeSantis as the candidate of the reconstituted Libertarian Party, particularly if DeSantis refuses to commit to filling the four year term as Governor and is just using Florida as a stepping stone,” Stone wrote in his blog. “Florida is NOT a stepping stone for Ron’s Presidential dreams. We actually have to live here.”

Stone’s entire blog post may be viewed here WILL RON DESANTIS TAKE THE PLEDGE?.

Editors note: Roger Stone is also a contributor to The Published Reporter.