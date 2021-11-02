Detectives Seeking to ID Two Men Involved In Attempted Theft of Amazon Delivery Vehicle in Miami, Florida

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District is investigating an attempted theft of a delivery van. According to investigators, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at approximately 3:13 P.M., detectives say a 18-20 year old subject opened the driver’s side door of what appears to be an Amazon delivery vehicle, got into the van, and attempted to start the vehicle while the delivery driver was dropping off packages.

The driver returned to the van to find the subject in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He yelled causing him to quickly exit the van and flee the area in a white 4 door Dodge sedan, driven by another male. The subject was described as a Black Male wearing a White Tee-Shirt. Approximately 5’3″- 5’6″ and 150-190 pounds. Brown Eyes, Black Short Hair and Dark Complexion. The incident took place at NW 61 Street & NW 23 Avenue in Miami, Florida.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.