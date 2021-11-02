CrimeLocalSociety

Detectives Seeking to ID Two Men Involved In Attempted Theft of Amazon Delivery Vehicle in Miami, Florida

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

The subject was described as a Black Male wearing a White Tee-Shirt. Approximately 5'3"- 5'6" and 150-190 pounds. Brown Eyes, Black Short Hair and Dark Complexion. The incident took place at NW 61 Street & NW 23 Avenue in Miami, Florida.
The subject was described as a Black Male wearing a White Tee-Shirt. Approximately 5’3″- 5’6″ and 150-190 pounds. Brown Eyes, Black Short Hair and Dark Complexion. The incident took place at NW 61 Street & NW 23 Avenue in Miami, Florida.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department, Northside District is investigating an attempted theft of a delivery van. According to investigators, on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at approximately 3:13 P.M., detectives say a 18-20 year old subject opened the driver’s side door of what appears to be an Amazon delivery vehicle, got into the van, and attempted to start the vehicle while the delivery driver was dropping off packages.

The driver returned to the van to find the subject in the driver’s seat of the vehicle. He yelled causing him to quickly exit the van and flee the area in a white 4 door Dodge sedan, driven by another male. The subject was described as a Black Male wearing a White Tee-Shirt. Approximately 5’3″- 5’6″ and 150-190 pounds. Brown Eyes, Black Short Hair and Dark Complexion. The incident took place at NW 61 Street & NW 23 Avenue in Miami, Florida.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

PulteGroup Announces New Northeast Florida Division Office;…

George McGregor

Florida Sheriffs Research Institute Releases Report on…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: When Did Public Safety Become Partisan??

Karen Roseberry
1 of 1,476