Detectives Hunting Down Woman Who Snatched $7k Baby Chihuahua Named “Rosie” from Puppy Buddy Pet Store In Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, FL – Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a theft of 12 week old female Chihuahua. According to authorities, deputies learned that on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at approximately 7:30 pm, a family of four entered Puppy Buddy Pet Store and caused a distraction while an adult female reached into a puppy pen and snatched the 12 week old female Chihuahua named Rosie and concealed her in her purse. The family then walked out of the store. The Puppy Buddy Pet Store, located at 9858 Clint Moore Road, in Boca Raton, suffered a loss of $7,000 from the theft of Rosie.

The female in the white blouse placed Rosie in her bag while the other female concealed the activity. The male in the yellowish shirt remained outside but was clearly there with the suspects. A small boy accompanied the suspects and may be the child of the female in the black blouse.

The suspects arrived in a maroon 2021-2022 Chrysler Pacifica.



Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.