Certified Nursing Assistant Arrested for Sexual Battery in Charlotte County; Claims Consensual, Being Cooperative With Investigation

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A woman filed a report with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on July 22, 2021, claiming a male CNA had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with her during her stay at a local medical facility and then again at her home after she was discharged.

According to authorities, the man, identified as Adams Soares Bezerra, 55, of Punta Gorda, admitted to having sexual relations with the victim on those two occasions. Bezerra stated that he believed the activity to be consensual, citing “flirty” text messages between the two. The victim said she went along with the flirty texts out of fear of retaliation if she refused Bezerra’s advances.

CCSO investigators determined that the victim was not of sound mind at the time of the incident to legally consent to the activity, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued for Bezerra on a charge of Sexual Battery under Florida State Statute 794.011(5). Bezerra was cooperative with the investigation and turned himself in to the Charlotte County Jail today, November 1, 2021.