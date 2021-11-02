CrimeLocalSociety

Certified Nursing Assistant Arrested for Sexual Battery in Charlotte County; Claims Consensual, Being Cooperative With Investigation

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Adams Soares Bezerra, 55, of Punta Gorda
Adams Soares Bezerra, 55, of Punta Gorda, admitted to having sexual relations with the victim on two occasions and stated he believes the activity was consensual, citing “flirty” text messages between the two. Bezerra was cooperative with the investigation and turned himself in to the Charlotte County Jail today, November 1, 2021.

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL – A woman filed a report with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on July 22, 2021, claiming a male CNA had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with her during her stay at a local medical facility and then again at her home after she was discharged.

According to authorities, the man, identified as Adams Soares Bezerra, 55, of Punta Gorda, admitted to having sexual relations with the victim on those two occasions. Bezerra stated that he believed the activity to be consensual, citing “flirty” text messages between the two. The victim said she went along with the flirty texts out of fear of retaliation if she refused Bezerra’s advances.

CCSO investigators determined that the victim was not of sound mind at the time of the incident to legally consent to the activity, resulting in an arrest warrant being issued for Bezerra on a charge of Sexual Battery under Florida State Statute 794.011(5). Bezerra was cooperative with the investigation and turned himself in to the Charlotte County Jail today, November 1, 2021.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

PulteGroup Announces New Northeast Florida Division Office;…

George McGregor

Florida Sheriffs Research Institute Releases Report on…

George McGregor

Op-Ed: When Did Public Safety Become Partisan??

Karen Roseberry
1 of 1,476