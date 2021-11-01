Op-Ed: NO, to a Palestinian Capital in Jerusalem

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

BOCA RATON, FL – Let’s be real clear. In order for the shameless, inept Biden Administration to keep its streak of international failures uninterrupted, it is now focusing on messing with Israel as the next victim of its lethal incompetency. Not satisfied with the excellent rapport with the Jewish State left by President Trump, our feckless, “Where am I?” leader has indicated he wants to open a stand-alone Palestinian Consulate within Jerusalem, Israel’s capital. Those pulling the now visible strings that make Biden move must be as dumb as dirt not to know that the U.S. Embassy in Israel’s capital already provides consular services to Palestinians to service their needs. So why the push now?

Rabbi Aryeh Spero, spokesman for the Conference of Jewish Affairs, straight out, told it like it is:

“All friends of Israel and historic truth should be horrified by the recent betrayal of Israel by the Biden administration, insisting on creating an American consulate for Palestinian Arabs in the city of Jerusalem. Inasmuch as the U.S. already has its embassy in Jerusalem, the formation of a special consulate indicates that the Biden administration plans to make Jerusalem the capital of a future Palestinian Arab state.” Rabbi Aryeh Spero, spokesman for the Conference of Jewish Affairs

He hit the nail on he head.



Biden and his whole staff of Israel/Jew haters have their eye on the recognition of a nation of Palestine and will push for Jerusalem to be its capital. A spit in the eye to Jews… of all political stripes. This move would reward the terrorist supporting Palestinian leadership for their intransigence and duplicity in making peace with Israel. Wasn’t it Mahmoud Abbas, the Palestinian President for Life, who promised that there would be no Jews permitted in any future state of Palestine? And back in 2013 he was quoted:

“We welcome every drop of blood spilled in Jerusalem. This is pure blood, clean blood.” Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas

So, Mr. Abbas sees Jerusalem not as a traditional capital, but as a gory, shattered battleground under Allah. A divided Jerusalem will not be “peaceful” until, as the Koran states, every Jew and Christian is outed or slaughtered. A Biden dream?

Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee), sees the problem very clearly. He recently proposed a bill to ensure that the only US diplomatic entity in Jerusalem would be the US. Embassy, with these words:

“President Biden’s proposal to open a second US mission (To Palestine) in Jerusalem would begin to reverse the recognition of Jerusalem and it would divide Israel’s eternal and undivided capital city.” Senator Bill Hagerty (R-Tennessee) [Listen to this Statement]

Well said. But who knows how much support he’ll receive from Democrats who control the Senate, when and if his bill ever reaches the floor for a vote? Back when we moved our embassy to Jerusalem, not one elected Democrat House member or Senator attended the ceremony. Enough said for the Progressive “lovers of democracy,” the hawks who now seem to be spreading their wings and claws, making their move to demolish the Jewish State.

Now is the time to be calling your representatives and senators demanding they stand by our nation’s promise to keep Jerusalem the eternal, undivided and official capital of the State of Israel. NO! to a Palestinian Consulate in Jerusalem!!