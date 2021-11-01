CrimeLocalSociety

Fatal Shooting In Miami Leaves Two Dead and One Injured

By Joe Mcdermott
According to detectives, on Monday, January 11, 2021 at approximately 6:23 p.m., patrol officers responded to the scene of a ShotSpotter alert and discovered four victims shot, one of them a minor. The subjects remain at large.
Officers arrived at 3061 NW South River Drive and discovered three males shot inside of a vehicle. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers
(305)471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL — The Miami-Dade Police Department, Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting outside of a local restaurant that claimed the lives of two. According to investigators, units responded to a call of multiple people shot in front of a local restaurant.

Officers arrived at 3061 NW South River Drive and discovered three males shot inside of a vehicle. Miami-Dade Fire rescue responded and determined Daybi Josue Dabila Jarquin, 19, deceased on the scene. Jordan Estanly Rodriguez, also 19 years of age, was transported to Ryder Trauma Center, where he died. The third shooting victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition. A fourth occupant in the vehicle was unharmed.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers
