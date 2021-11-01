HealthSocietyU.S. News

26 FDNY Firehouses Going “Out Of Service” Today Due to Staffing Shortages After NYC Vax Deadline Passes

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Due To Staffing Shortages After NYC Vax Deadline Passes
As a result, 26 FDNY firehouses are now out of service due to staffing shortages brought about by the vaccine mandate. The firehouses in question were shuttered as of 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and elected officials, such as Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), are warning that there could be dire consequences, with the blame laid directly at the mayor’s feet. File photo: Lev Radin, Shutter Stock, licensed.

NEW YORK CITY – With the deadline for the COVID-19 vaccination mandate imposed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio having come and gone last Friday, as of Monday, November 1, thousands of city employees who have refused to get the jab have found themselves on unpaid leave until further notice.

As a result, 26 FDNY firehouses are now out of service due to staffing shortages brought about by the vaccine mandate. The firehouses in question were shuttered as of 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, and elected officials, such as Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-NY), are warning that there could be dire consequences, with the blame laid directly at the mayor’s feet.

“As of 7:30am this morning, 26 @FDNY companies are closed including 5 in my district due to @NYCMayor locking out unvaccinated firefighters,” she stated in a tweet. “If someone dies due to a slower emergency response, it’s on Bill de Blasio and his overreaching mandates. I hope this fool fixes it ASAP!”


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Fire Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro noted that none of the firehouses would be closed permanently, and blamed the currently lack of coverage on so-called “sick-outs” staged by disgruntled FDNY members to protest the vaccine mandate.

Irresponsible bogus sick leave by some of our members is creating a danger for New Yorkers and their fellow Firefighters,” Nigro said. “They need to return to work or risk the consequences of their actions.”

An FDNY spokesman, Jim Long, stated that the firefighters will be shuffled around to stations where they are needed the most until the issues with personnel currently on unpaid leave are resolved.

“The situation remains fluid,” he said. “We hire manpower to get the company back in service or relocate other units to the area for coverage.”

The 26 closed firehouses represent 7.6 percent of NYC’s 341 engine and ladder companies; currently, 72 percent of firefighters are fully vaccinated, with nearly 4,000 still having yet to take the jab.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

China’s Military Is Developing Capabilities At…

Christopher Boyle

Dr. Ben Carson: “This Is Really A Giant Experiment,”…

Christopher Boyle

Florida Becomes 19th State To Sue Biden Administration Over…

Pat Raia
1 of 1,545