Florida Becomes 19th State To Sue Biden Administration Over Vaccine Mandate Calling Unconstitutional

On October 28, from Florida Air Museum in Lakeland, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state’s Atty. Gen. Ashley Moody announced that Florida had become the 19th state to sue the Biden Administration over the vaccine mandate. Governor Ron DeSantis Live Stream, Facebook.

LAKELAND, FL – Florida has joined 18 other states filing a lawsuit against the Biden Administration on grounds that its mandate requiring all employees of federal contractors to receive COVID-19 vaccinations is unconstitutional.

In September, Biden issued an Executive Order on Requiring Coronavirus Disease 2019 Vaccination for Federal Employees. Under the order all employees of federal contractors must receive COVID-19 vaccinations by December 8 or risk termination.

Since then, according to The Epoch Times.com, 18 States including Texas, Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota, Wyoming, Georgia, Alabama, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia have all filed litigation opposing the mandate on constitutional grounds.

Watch Live: The State of Florida files a lawsuit against the Biden Administration to challenge their unconstitutional federal contractor vaccine mandate.https://t.co/wIlsfLwT6A — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 28, 2021



“We just made very clear as you now are in an era that there are these heavy handed mandates that are being hung over people’s heads that threaten to deprive them of being able to earn a living,” DeSantis said. “In the State of Florida you have a right to earn a living and it should not be denied to you based on these shots.” Gov. DeSantis (1:09) [Listen to this Statement]

The complaint, which was filed in the Middle District of Florida, outlines how the mandate harms Florida businesses that perform “important work for the federal government financed through federal contracts.” It asks the court to set aside the mandate order and prohibit those who hire federal contractors from enforcing the vaccine mandate.

“I think we’ve a great chance of success,” DeSantis said of the litigation. Gov. DeSantis (39:59) [Listen to this Statement]

All the vaccine mandate-related cases remain pending.