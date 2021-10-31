Detectives Investigating Deltona Shooting Of Two Teens; One Dead, Another Hospitalized With Gunshot Wound

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

A preliminary investigation revealed the shooting may have occurred at a house party in the area of 1400 Waterview Drive, Deltona. Detectives are aware of a disturbance that occurred regarding the house party and interviewed those involved in order to determine the facts and circumstances of the shooting.

DELTONA, FL – The Volusia County Major Case Unit is investigating an overnight shooting in Deltona which resulted in one death and left another individual with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

According to authorities, deputies were called to Halifax Health-Deltona around 12:05 a.m. after hospital staff reported a gunshot victim was brought there privately. Deputies soon thereafter learned of a second victim, 17 years old, that also arrived by automobile to Central Florida Regional Hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. The individual brought to Halifax Health, later identified as 16 year old Xyrus Zelaya, subsequently died as a result of his injuries.

Xyrus was a student at Deltona High School. The Sheriff’s Office has been in contact with school officials who are aware of the incident and will provide parents and students grief counseling in the coming days.



This remains an active investigation as members of the Major Case Unit are working around the clock to solve this case. Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact the Volusia Sheriff’s Office (386) 254-1537 or Crime Stoppers of North East Florida at 1(888) 277-8477 where you could be eligible for a cash reward.