Detectives: Woman Fled Scene of Fatal Hit and Run In Miami; Attempted to Hide Vehicle Under Tarp at Doral Property

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





Detectives say Maria Rodriguez, 23, of Miami, confessed to leaving the scene of a crash without reporting the incident.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – In the early morning hours of Friday, October 29, 2021, at approximately 4:22 am, a 17 year old victim jogging westbound on the north sidewalk of SW 152 street in Miami at the same time, an unknown vehicle was traveling west on SW 152 street and for an unknown reason, the vehicle drove onto the sidewalk, struck the victim, later identified as Justin Rivera, and vaulted him onto the sidewalk. The vehicle continued to travel west on SW 152 street and fled the scene. Rivera was fatally injured and pronounced deceased on scene by Miami-Dade fire rescue personal.

An investigation revealed an address in Doral where the suspect vehicle might be located. Upon arrival at the location, a Miami-Dade police aviation unit observed a vehicle covered with a brown tarp in the north side of the property. Detectives made contact with the homeowner, Carlos Rodriguez, who provided a consent to search the property which revealed a white 2018 Volkswagen Passat, white in color on the side of the property.

The vehicle was covered with the tarp and was found with damage consistent with a vehicle involved in the hit and run traffic fatality crash. Detectives transported Maria Karla Rodriguez, 23, of Miami to the Miami-Dade police department headquarters, where she was read Miranda rights and gave a knowing and voluntary waiver of her rights and agreed to speak to an investigator. Rodriguez subsequently confessed to her involvement in the crash in which she fled the scene without reporting the incident.

She was arrested, charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and transported to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without incident via Miami Dade police department headquarters.