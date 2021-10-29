UPDATE: Miami Shooting Claims the Life of One and Injures Another

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Miami-Dade Police Department (MDPD), Homicide Bureau is investigating a shooting that resulted in one dead and another injured. According to investigators, on Thursday October 28, 2021 at approximately 8:40 p.m., City of Doral Police Department officers were dispatched to reports of shots fired at a residence in the 8600 Block of NW 98 Avenue. Upon arriving, they located a female and a male victim, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded, determined the female deceased and transported the male to an area hospital in critical condition.

The investigation revealed the male victim, a handyman, arrived at the home accompanied by the female. As the victim worked on the home, a subject arrived and asked the homeowner for the female victim by name. The female victim came to the front door and an argument ensued. During the argument, the subject produced a firearm and shot the female victim. He then made his way into the residence, shot the male victim, and fled the area. The homeowners were not injured.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) located and detained the subject inside of a Blue Mini Cooper after conducting a traffic stop in the Jacksonville area. No other information was available and the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers (305) 471-TIPS (8477) or (866) 471-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select Give a Tip.



