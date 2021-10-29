CrimeSocietyU.S. News

Cuomo Changed With Misdemeanor Sex Crime For “Forcible Touching” Woman At His Residence Last Year; Expected To Surrender To Police

By Christopher Boyle
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks at a press conference held in LaGuardia Airport's brand-new state-of-the-art Terminal B on June 10, 2020 in New York City.
Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been changed with a sex crime and is reportedly facing arrest next week after he allegedly forcibly groped a woman at the state’s Executive Mansion in 2020.  File photo: Ron Adar, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been changed with a sex crime and is reportedly facing arrest next week after he allegedly forcibly groped a woman at the state’s Executive Mansion in 2020. It has been confirmed that a misdemeanor “sex crime” case has been filed against Cuomo, 63, in Albany City Court that alleges Cuomo committed an act of “forcible touching” at his residence on December 7 last year at approximately 4 p.m.

“At the aforesaid date time and location the defendant Andrew M. Cuomo did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim [redacted] and into her intimate body part. Specifically, the victims (sic) left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided,” the complaint says.

Cell phone records, state police records and text messages from Cuomo’s cell phone are among the evidence cited to back up the complaint; in addition, some of the findings of a report released in August by New York Attorney General Letitia James were referred to as well, which concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.


Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution. Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails.
 

Amid repeated bipartisan calls to step down, Cuomo – who resisted doing so for months – finally relented and resigned as New York Governor on August 23 of this year.

The name of the alleged victim was redacted from the court complaint, but the attorney representing former Cuomo aide Brittany Commisso, 33, confirmed that she is the complainant in the case against him. Commisso was one of the women Cuomo was previous accused of harassing, having claimed previously that the former governor touched her breast under her shirt.

A summons has been issued for Cuomo, who is slated to surrender and appear in court on November 17, at which time he will be fingerprinted and photographed. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to one year in jail.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Christopher Boyle (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

First-Ever U.S. Passport Issued with “X” Gender Designation;…

Christopher Boyle

WATCH: Ted Cruz Rips AG For “Politicizing” DOJ Over…

Christopher Boyle

COPS: Cutler Bay Man Charged In Fatal Hit and Run of…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,549