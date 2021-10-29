Cuomo Changed With Misdemeanor Sex Crime For “Forcible Touching” Woman At His Residence Last Year; Expected To Surrender To Police

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been changed with a sex crime and is reportedly facing arrest next week after he allegedly forcibly groped a woman at the state’s Executive Mansion in 2020. File photo: Ron Adar, Shutterstock.com, licensed.

NEW YORK, NY – Disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been changed with a sex crime and is reportedly facing arrest next week after he allegedly forcibly groped a woman at the state’s Executive Mansion in 2020. It has been confirmed that a misdemeanor “sex crime” case has been filed against Cuomo, 63, in Albany City Court that alleges Cuomo committed an act of “forcible touching” at his residence on December 7 last year at approximately 4 p.m.

BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo expected to be arrested next week and charged with the alleged groping of a former aide https://t.co/ODphfxWkXR — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 28, 2021

“At the aforesaid date time and location the defendant Andrew M. Cuomo did intentionally, and for no legitimate purpose, forcibly place his hand under the blouse shirt of the victim [redacted] and into her intimate body part. Specifically, the victims (sic) left breast for the purposes of degrading and gratifying his sexual desires, all contrary to the provisions of the statute in such case made and provided,” the complaint says.

Cell phone records, state police records and text messages from Cuomo’s cell phone are among the evidence cited to back up the complaint; in addition, some of the findings of a report released in August by New York Attorney General Letitia James were referred to as well, which concluded that Cuomo had sexually harassed 11 women.



Amid repeated bipartisan calls to step down, Cuomo – who resisted doing so for months – finally relented and resigned as New York Governor on August 23 of this year.

The name of the alleged victim was redacted from the court complaint, but the attorney representing former Cuomo aide Brittany Commisso, 33, confirmed that she is the complainant in the case against him. Commisso was one of the women Cuomo was previous accused of harassing, having claimed previously that the former governor touched her breast under her shirt.

A summons has been issued for Cuomo, who is slated to surrender and appear in court on November 17, at which time he will be fingerprinted and photographed. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to one year in jail.