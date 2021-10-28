Suspect Wanted For Using Stolen Credit Cards In West Palm Beach

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

WEST PALM BEACH, FL – The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office is asking the community to assist them in identifying the following suspect they say is wanted for using stolen credit cards taken from a vehicle burglary. According to authorities, on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, a vehicle burglary occurred in the parking lot of Pine Trail Shopping Center, 1900 block of N. Military Trail, in West Palm Beach. Within an hour of the burglary the female pictured used the victim’s stolen credit cards in an attempt to purchase over $700 in gift cards.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS or you can remain anonymous by downloading our new app “PBSO” for your Apple or Android Smart Phone and using the “See Something” feature. The app can also be downloaded from www.pbsoapp.com. Any charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.