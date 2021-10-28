CrimeLocalSociety

Lehigh Acres Middle School Student Arrested for Threat; Charged With Threat To Conduct Mass Shooting, Second Degree Felony

By Jessica Mcfadyen
Lee County Sheriff responded to several homes in Lehigh Acres after a 7th grade student made a threat to commit a shooting which he posted on social media.
LEHIGH ACRES, FL – On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, East District deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to several homes in Lehigh Acres after a threat to commit a shooting was posted on social media. Due to the threat targeting students at Lehigh Acres Middle School, the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division assumed the investigation.

Detectives learned that a 7th grade student named was responsible for posting the violent threat. A search warrant for his home, located on Prospect Avenue, was subsequently executed. Detectives located two airsoft guns in his room and several firearms locked away in a safe elsewhere in the home. At the conclusion of the investigation, detectives arrested the juvenile and charged him with threat to conduct a mass shooting, a second degree felony.

“Make no mistake, any and all threats will be thoroughly investigated,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Even fake threats result in real consequences. I will do whatever it takes to make sure that our children are safe when they go to school.”

The boys full name was included in the report, as well as posted on the Lee County Sheriff’s Office social media pages however, it was redacted from this report by The Published Reporter editors due to his age.

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

