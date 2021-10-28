CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Cutler Bay Man Charged In Fatal Hit and Run of Bicyclist In Miami; Passenger Turned Him In; Pleaded With Him To Return To Scene

By Joe Mcdermott
According to authorities, Peter Garcia, 28, of Cutler Bay, was arrested without incident, charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and was transported to a Miami-Dade jail.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – On Friday, May 14, 2021, at approximately 1:40 a.m., victim Jose Piedra Perez, 34, was riding his bicycle and was traveling west on SW 72 Street in the inside lane of the roadway. According to charging affidavits, Peter Garcia, 28, of Cutler Bay, was operating a 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250, which was traveling west on SW 72 Street. At approximately the 10900 block of SW 72 Street, the front of the Mercedes-Benz struck the rear of the bicycle. causing Perez to strike the hood and windshield of the Mercedes-Benz, and was vaulted from the vehicle onto the roadway. Authorities say Garcia made no attempt to stop and fled the scene without reporting the crash.

Miami-Dade fire rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene at 1:50 a.m.

On Friday, May 14, 2021, at 3:30 p.m., a witness responded to the Miami-Dade Police Department Homicide Bureau, with her attorney, and provided a voluntary statement of her involvement in the hit and run crash. The witness stated that she was the owner and front seat passenger of the Mercedes at the time of the crash and said that Garcia was the driver at the time of the crash, and that she pleaded with him to return to the scene because they had struck a bicyclist.

According to the witness, Garcia refused and continued to flee the scene.


On Wednesday, October 27, 2021, Garcia appeared with his attorney at the Miami-Dade Police Headquarters and surrendered himself to an investigator. He was arrested without incident, charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, and was transported to a Miami-Dade jail.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

