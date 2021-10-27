State Attorney’s Office Issues Manslaughter Warrant In Fatal Lee County Shooting; Suspect, 17, Now In Lee County Jail

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

According to authorities, on Wednesday, October 27, Mariano Rivera, 17, was arrested on a warrant for manslaughter in a February 19, 2021 shooting and is now in the Lee County jail.

ESTERO, FL – On February 19, 2021, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Larino Loop in Estero in reference to a shooting that left one person deceased inside a home. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit arrived on scene to assume the investigation and identified a suspect in this case, 17 year old Mariano Rivera.

After detectives conducted a thorough investigation, they turned over their findings to the State Attorney’s Office. Based on the facts of the investigation, an arrest warrant for the charge of manslaughter was issued by the State Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, October 27, Mariano Rivera was arrested on the warrant and is now in the Lee County jail.