CrimeLocalSociety

State Attorney’s Office Issues Manslaughter Warrant In Fatal Lee County Shooting; Suspect, 17, Now In Lee County Jail

By Jessica Mcfadyen
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, October 27, Mariano Rivera, 17, was arrested on a warrant for manslaughter in a February 19, 2021 shooting and is now in the Lee County jail.

ESTERO, FL – On February 19, 2021, deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to Larino Loop in Estero in reference to a shooting that left one person deceased inside a home. Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit arrived on scene to assume the investigation and identified a suspect in this case, 17 year old Mariano Rivera.

After detectives conducted a thorough investigation, they turned over their findings to the State Attorney’s Office. Based on the facts of the investigation, an arrest warrant for the charge of manslaughter was issued by the State Attorney’s Office. On Wednesday, October 27, Mariano Rivera was arrested on the warrant and is now in the Lee County jail.

“The coordination between my team and State Attorney Amira Fox’s staff is second to none,” stated Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “Together, we made sure that justice was served and that the victim’s family received closure.”

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service. All links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.
Subscribe to Jessica Mcfadyen (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Postcards Hoped To Generate New Leads In Lauren Dumolo Case;…

Jessica Mcfadyen

UPDATE: Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigating…

Joe Mcdermott

COPS: Deltona Middle School Student Arrested After School…

Jessica Mcfadyen
1 of 1,463