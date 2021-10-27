Postcards Hoped To Generate New Leads In Lauren Dumolo Case; Went Missing From Her Downtown Cape Coral Home In June 2020

CAPE CORAL, FL – Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers has new mailers headed to residents in South Cape Coral, in hopes of generating new leads in the Lauren Dumolo case. Postcards asking for information in Lauren’s case are scheduled to hit mailboxes in the South Cape Coral area today, Wednesday, October 27, 2021..

Crime Stoppers has sent 3,000 postcards to residents and businesses located in the vicinity where Lauren used to live and spend her time. The hope is that one of these postcards will encourage someone who has information about her disappearance to finally step up and share what they know.

Lauren went missing from her South Cape home in June 2020 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since.

“Along with Lauren’s friends and family, we remain hopeful that there is someone who knows more than they’ve shared so far, and that maybe they have finally arrived at the spot where they’re willing to talk,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. ” As a community, we need to do everything we can to find Lauren.”



Anyone with information about the disappearance of Lauren Dumolo is asked to call Crime Stoppers 24/7 at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or on the P3Tips mobile app. All callers will always remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, we’ll pay a cash reward of up to $3,000.

One year later and still no answers for this family. Last seen by her boyfriend at their apartment. Something is not adding up. See any similarities with some of our other cases? One in particular. #TheAWAREFoundationhttps://t.co/Onhd96YPSi — The AWARE Foundation (@aware_the) October 11, 2021