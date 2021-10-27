Op-Ed: Biden’s “Build Back Better” More Like Carter’s “Crisis in Confidence”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

On July 15, 1979, President Jimmy Carter addresses the nation via live television to discuss the nation’s energy crisis and accompanying recession. The speech became known as his ‘Malaise Speech’ or the “Crisis in Confidence” speech.

DELRAY BEACH, FL – For those of you who were alive during the Jimmy Carter Administration, you’ll remember that he propagated the phrase “malaise” in referring to the “stagflation” (definition: Persistent high inflation combined with high unemployment and a stagnant demand in a country’s economy) that gripped our country during those years. Gas prices were soaring as gas became scarce with long lines at the pump; home prices and interest rates were going through the roof; and food items were in short supply – indeed we were in a “malaise” due to Carter’s policies at the end of the 1970’s.

As a result of Carter’s misplaced and misguided policies, Ronald Reagan, the Republican candidate for president against Democrat Jimmy Carter in the 1980 election, beat Carter in the general election much to the chagrin of Carter and the Democrats.

In order to get out of the economic “funk” that Carter left him, Reagan proposed a series of major tax cuts to try to stimulate the economy. It took about two years for his economic policies to kick in, but they worked extremely well, thereby propelling Reagan to win re-election big time in 1984, capturing all states except Minnesota, the home state of Walter Mondale, his Democrat opponent in the election.

Now that Joe Biden is in the White House, we seem aping some of what Jimmy Carter did except that Joe Biden is trying to “fundamentally change America” into the United States of Europe, with his socialist type proposals. Biden in his unorthodox campaign for the presidency, said over and over again that he was going to be a “uniter”, not like his predecessor, Donald Trump, who he was running against. He tried to impress the electorate, mainly from his basement campaign bunker headquarters, that he was a “moderate”.



Well, during his first 10 months in office, he has not been anything like a “moderate”, he’s like a “wolf in sheep’s clothing”. He is governing like he received a “mandate” from the people. Having razor thin majorities in both the House and Senate, he is attempting to put through legislation that will “fundamentally transform” our country to a socialist-style welfare state. You could say that Joe Biden is trying to “out malaise” Jimmy Carter, and it will be the citizens of the country that will bear the brunt of the proposals put forth by both Biden and the Democrats.

I wish every American would watch the malaise speech by Jimmy Carter from 1979…the parallels to the incompetence in the White House today are incredible.@JoeBiden is failing all of us…https://t.co/rue4xxIxpA — Dan Bowen (@ScotchGuyDan) October 26, 2021

The big problem with Biden and the Democrats is that the radical left-wing of the Democrat Party seems to be dictating what Biden is proposing, with nary a Republican being included in the negotiations that are now before the House and Senate. With Speaker Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Schumer leading the way, along with avowed socialist, Bernie Sanders, they are working at high speed to get these monstrous sized spending bills passed while they still are in the majority, as the writing is on the wall that he Democrats will be taking a shellacking in the 2022 off-year election, when all House seats are up for election and 1/3 of the Senate.

If Biden’s proposals pass in the House and Senate and signed by Biden, the Democrats will be signing their electoral “death warrant” when the election of 2022 happens, and that it might be carried over to the 2024 presidential election.

As bad as Jimmy Carter’s Administration was, Joe Biden will surpass Carter in his incompetence to lead the nation, if Biden lasts that long as president, since he seems to have cognitive and health issues that might shorten his stint in the White House. But there is one caveat, if Joe Biden goes, his less than competent Vice-President Kamala Harris will take over as president. What a “Hobson’s Choice” that is.

God bless the United States in getting through these next three years.