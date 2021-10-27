Lawmakers Demand Answers From Fauci After Allegations Of Cruel Puppy Experiments Surface; PETA Org Seeks Resignations

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

The allegations against Dr. Anthony Fauci first came from the White Coat Waste Project – an anti-animal experimentation group that alleged NIAID had conducted “wasteful and brutal” experiments on the beagle puppies. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed (left) Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour (right).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are demanding answers from Dr. Anthony Fauci after reports surfaced last week alleging that puppies were the victims of cruel experiments commissioned by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the government organization that Fauci heads up.

The allegations against Fauci first came from the White Coat Waste Project – an anti-animal experimentation group – that alleged that NIAID had conducted “wasteful and brutal” experiments on the beagle puppies at labs in Africa, California, Georgia, and Maryland, all while using taxpayer money.

A group of 23 bipartisan Democratic and Republican House members sent a letter on Friday to both President Joe Biden and NIAID to share any information they possess on allegations that 44 beagle puppies were infected with parasites in order to conduct tests of an experimental drug on them.

"Our investigators show that Fauci’s NIH division shipped part of a $375,800 grant to a lab in Tunisia to drug beagles & lock their heads in mesh cages filled with hungry sand flies so that the insects could eat them alive" https://t.co/AOKVPQ4gtp — Robert W Malone, MD (@RWMaloneMD) October 24, 2021



The letter was also posted to Twitter by one of its authors and signees, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Yesterday, I sent a letter to Dr. Fauci regarding cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies; debarking before drugging and killing them. Thankful to my 23 democrat and republican colleagues who signed on. This is disgusting. What say you @NIH pic.twitter.com/c54SXipD9Q — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) October 23, 2021

“Yesterday, I sent a letter to Dr. Fauci regarding cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies; debarking before drugging and killing them,” Mace tweeted. “Thankful to my 23 democrat and republican colleagues who signed on. This is disgusting. What say you @NIH”

The letter expresses the collective concern of the bipartisan group of lawmakers, pointing out that invoices obtained via the Freedom of Information Act indicated that cordectomies were performed on the dogs, some as young as six months old.

Fauci under fire by beagle organization over alleged puppy experiments https://t.co/Hl2S5IViMw pic.twitter.com/OK798Qsgvs — New York Post (@nypost) October 27, 2021

“We write with grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary tax-payer funded experiments on dogs commissioned by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,” the letter said. “As you are likely aware, a cordectomy, also known as ‘devocalization,’ involves splitting a dog’s vocal cords in order to prevent them from barking, howling, or crying.”

In addition to the demands for answers by lawmakers, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have denounced Fauci and the NIAID, and have called for him to step down as the organization’s director.

"I think everybody who heads an NIH agency right now should resign," said @peta senior VP @kathygfrompeta after reports of cruel experiments on dogs funded by tax-payer dollars, on Monday's "American Agenda". pic.twitter.com/PA8O0bbAbh — Newsmax (@newsmax) October 25, 2021

“Yes, I think everybody who heads an NIH agency right now should resign,” said PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo during an interview.