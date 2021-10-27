ScienceSocietyU.S. News

Lawmakers Demand Answers From Fauci After Allegations Of Cruel Puppy Experiments Surface; PETA Org Seeks Resignations

By Christopher Boyle
Lawmakers Demand Answers From Fauci After Allegations Of Cruel Puppy Experiments Surface; PETA Seeks Resignations
The allegations against Dr. Anthony Fauci first came from the White Coat Waste Project – an anti-animal experimentation group that alleged NIAID had conducted “wasteful and brutal” experiments on the beagle puppies. File photo: ShutterStock.com, licensed (left) Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour (right).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle are demanding answers from Dr. Anthony Fauci after reports surfaced last week alleging that puppies were the victims of cruel experiments commissioned by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the government organization that Fauci heads up.

The allegations against Fauci first came from the White Coat Waste Project – an anti-animal experimentation group – that alleged that NIAID had conducted “wasteful and brutal” experiments on the beagle puppies at labs in Africa, California, Georgia, and Maryland, all while using taxpayer money.

A group of 23 bipartisan Democratic and Republican House members sent a letter on Friday to both President Joe Biden and NIAID to share any information they possess on allegations that 44 beagle puppies were infected with parasites in order to conduct tests of an experimental drug on them.


The letter was also posted to Twitter by one of its authors and signees, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC).

Lawmakers Demand Answers
“Yesterday, I sent a letter to Dr. Fauci regarding cruel, taxpayer-funded experiments on puppies; debarking before drugging and killing them,” Mace tweeted. “Thankful to my 23 democrat and republican colleagues who signed on. This is disgusting. What say you @NIH”

The letter expresses the collective concern of the bipartisan group of lawmakers, pointing out that invoices obtained via the Freedom of Information Act indicated that cordectomies were performed on the dogs, some as young as six months old.

“We write with grave concerns about reports of costly, cruel, and unnecessary tax-payer funded experiments on dogs commissioned by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases,” the letter said. “As you are likely aware, a cordectomy, also known as ‘devocalization,’ involves splitting a dog’s vocal cords in order to prevent them from barking, howling, or crying.”

In addition to the demands for answers by lawmakers, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have denounced Fauci and the NIAID, and have called for him to step down as the organization’s director.

“Yes, I think everybody who heads an NIH agency right now should resign,” said PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo during an interview.

Christopher Boyle

Christopher Boyle is an investigative journalist, videographer, and writer for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Christopher works on a wide variety of topics and fields, including current events, crime, politics, and more and has been featured in print and online in a variety of publications, from local to national, and helps keep a keen-eye on what's happening in the world for The Published Reporter.

