Detectives Investigating Shooting at Spring Hill Apartment Complex

Upon arrival, Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies observed several individuals standing in front of the apartment complex shouting that someone in a vehicle was shooting.

SPRING HILL, FL – On Tuesday, October 26, 2021, just before 6:30 p.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies and Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services responded to the Hammock Ridge Apartment complex, located at 8332 Omaha Circle in Spring Hill in regards to a “shots fired” call for service. Citizens in and around the area called 9-1-1 to report numerous shots being fired, from a moving vehicle, toward the apartment building.

Upon arrival, deputies observed several individuals standing in front of the apartment complex shouting that someone in a vehicle was shooting. When asked if they knew the location or could provide a description of the suspect, the individuals stated “the shooter” left the area. They pointed to the area where the vehicle was located when the shots were being fired.

Deputies located several spent shell casings on the ground where the suspect vehicle was reportedly located. Deputies then interviewed numerous witnesses regarding the incident and received conflicting information regarding the description of the suspect and the suspect vehicle. Some witnesses stated the suspect vehicle was a red sedan, driven by a black male. The black male being the suspect and the only person observed inside the vehicle.

Other witnesses stated the suspect vehicle was a grey sedan, which may or may not have been missing the hood. The grey sedan was reportedly driven by a white male with long frizzy hair and a red beard. Again, the driver was described as the suspect, as he was the only person observed in the vehicle.



During this time, other deputies went door-to-door throughout the apartment complex, checking on each resident to confirm there were no injuries as a result of the gunfire. No injuries were noted or reported. Deputies did locate damage to the exterior of the building and two parked vehicles that were struck by the projectiles. Deputies also searched for both vehicles and suspects but found nothing.

The case has been turned over to Major Case detectives who will continue the investigation. At this time there is no additional information available. If anyone has information on this incident or may have observed either or both of the described vehicles or suspects, please contact Detective D. M. Vargas at 352-754-6830.

If you have information and would like to remain anonymous – Please call Hernando Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477) or **TIPS from a cell phone. You may also submit a tip via the internet at hernandocountycrimestoppers.com. Callers will remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward up to $5,000 cash.