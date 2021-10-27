Another Deltona Middle School Student Arrested After Making Shooting Threats; “I Am Not Kidding, And You’re Gonna Be The First”

The student told Volusia sheriff’s deputies and the school principal that he got angry during gym class when other students made him get off an exercise machine he was using. He was arrested for making a threat to discharge a destructive device, a felony.

DELTONA, FL – A 12-year-old student at Heritage Middle School in Deltona was arrested Tuesday after he told another student he was going to “shoot up the school.”

The student told Volusia sheriff’s deputies and the school principal that he got angry during gym class when other students made him get off an exercise machine he was using and he walked over to his friend and told him: “This is why I want to shoot up the school.”

When deputies asked why he made that statement, the boy stated he didn’t mean anything by it and said “it was a joke.”

However, when deputies contacted the friend and his mother about the incident, the student said in an interview that the suspect stated: “I’m gonna shoot up the school. I am not kidding, and you’re gonna be the first.” The friend stated he reported the incident to his teachers when he changed classes.



The student was arrested for making a threat to discharge a destructive device (Florida Statute 790.62), a felony. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) in Daytona Beach.

The student was the second middle school student arrested Tuesday for making a school threat. On Tuesday morning, a seventh-grader at Galaxy Middle School in Deltona was arrested for making several threats on the social media platform Snapchat to shoot up his school. He also was transported to DJJ.

The boys full names were included in the reports, however, they were redacted by The Published Reporter editors due to their age.