Three Sought In Robbery of Hernando County 7-Eleven Gas Station; Fled in Dark Sedan, Stole Cartons Of Cigarettes, Took Cash From Register

BROOKSVILLE, FL – On Tuesday, October 25, 2021 at 2:30 a.m., Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 7-Eleven gas station, located at 18226 Powell Road, in reference to the report of a commercial robbery. Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the store clerk who said three individuals entered the store as she was cleaning the coffee station.

According to the clerk, one of the suspects approached while the other two men collected numerous cartons of cigarettes located behind the cash register. A suspect also took cash from the register prior to leaving in a dark-colored sedan.

The suspects’ vehicle was seen heading east on Powell Road however, deputies were unable to locate the suspects. All three were described as black males wearing hoodies, sweat pants and medical masks to cover their faces. The investigation remains active and there were no additional details available at this time.