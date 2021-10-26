Tennessee Republican Introduces Bill “Natural Immunity Is Real Act,” Would Require Feds To Consider When Issuing Mandates Regarding Virus

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) introduced the the bill late last week citing significant evidence that those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection develop antibodies that can be in many ways as effective or even more against re-infection. Official Government photo.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) is one of a group of ten members of the House of Representatives backing a bill called the “Natural Immunity Is Real Act,” which if passed would require federal agencies to take into account naturally acquired immunity from previous COVID-19 infection when issuing any regulations or mandates regarding the virus.

The “Natural Immunity Is Real Act” is a companion to a similar bill recently introduced in the Senate, and according to Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R-TN) – who introduced the House version of the bill late last week – there is significant evidence that those who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection develop antibodies that can be in many ways as effective as a vaccine against re-infection.

I introduced the Natural Immunity is Real Act because the Biden Administration must follow the science and be open, honest and transparent about the millions of Americans who have natural immunity against COVID-19. Read more here: https://t.co/b7opuE8ABu — Rep. Diana Harshbarger (@RepHarshbarger) October 18, 2021

“There’s ample scientific studies that show that natural immunity is absolutely one of the best things you could have…and some studies even show that it’s more effective [than vaccination],” Harshbarger said while interviewed on NTD’s “Capitol Report.”



Rep. Daniel Webster (R-FL) has co-sponsored the bill, and said that it is not an anti-vaccine measure, but just a means of allowing people to have options when it comes to their personal health instead of having to adhere to governmental vaccination mandates.

I’ve cosponsored @RepHarshbarger’s “Natural Immunity is Real Act,” which would require federal agencies to recognize natural immunity against COVID-19 the same as vaccinations. Joe Biden needs to stop ignoring the science of natural immunity. https://t.co/oJ6QY6qNvD — Mo Brooks (@RepMoBrooks) October 20, 2021

“It’s just saying there are other options than just a vaccine,” he said. “This is not anti-vaccine, [it’s] just a realization that there are other things going on out there and we have to accept there are other immunities from having the disease.”

The bill does not detail how natural immunity will be determined.

President Donald Trump recently endorsed Harshbarger and has endorsed nearly 40 other Republicans running in races this year and next.

Endorsement Alert❗️❗️❗️



I am excited to announce that President Donald Trump has just endorsed my 2022 re-election campaign.



It is an honor to have his support and I will always fight for policies that put East Tennesseans and Americans first. pic.twitter.com/ukiqLom98A — Diana Harshbarger (@DHarshbargerTN1) September 20, 2021

While claims that natural immunity can be very effective and valid according to studies, some experts say the acquired immunity provided by vaccines can be safer in some ways, since vaccines don’t require you to catch the virus – and risk serious long-term health issues that can plague you even after you recover – before becoming effective, especially if you have underlying health issues.