CrimeLocalSociety

UPDATE: Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigating Police Shooting That Killed 37 Year Old Violent Felon In Miami

By Joe Mcdermott
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Corey Timothy Stanley
According to investigators, the owner of the vehicle wanted in connection to an armed home invasion robbery was also wanted for violation of probation for second degree murder. As detectives approached the vehicle, the subject, later identified as Corey Timothy Stanley, 37, accelerated toward detectives and shots were fired.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting that involves a Miami-Dade police officer. According to investigators, on Monday, October 25, 2021 at approximately 7:16 p.m., Hammocks District detectives assigned to Operation Community Shield, observed a white sedan being sought in connection to an armed home invasion robbery that occurred earlier in the day.

The owner of the vehicle was also wanted for violation of probation for second degree murder. As detectives approached the vehicle, in the area of Quail Roost Drive and SW 11500 block, the subject accelerated toward detectives and shots were fired. The subject was struck and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, October 26, at approximately 6:03 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department said the subject, identified as 37 years old Corey Timothy Stanley, had succumbed to his injuries and were making next of kin notifications. No other injuries reported and the investigation continues.

Editors Note: A previous version of this story did not include the suspects name as next of kin notifications were pending.

Joe Mcdermott

Joe Mcdermott is an investigative journalist and reporter who keeps his eyes on Local, US and World News exclusively for The Published Reporter®. Mcdermott is also a data analyst and graphic artist for select independent news and media organizations in the United States.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to Joe Mcdermott (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Op-Ed: Major League Baseball Has Become a Woke Sport

Alan Bergstein

Senator Calls Florida Surgeon General Unfit for Job

Trimmel Gomes

Op-Ed: The Case for Recalls of District Attorney Boudin and…

Karen Roseberry
1 of 1,460