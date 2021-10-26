UPDATE: Florida Department Of Law Enforcement Investigating Police Shooting That Killed 37 Year Old Violent Felon In Miami

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

According to investigators, the owner of the vehicle wanted in connection to an armed home invasion robbery was also wanted for violation of probation for second degree murder. As detectives approached the vehicle, the subject, later identified as Corey Timothy Stanley, 37, accelerated toward detectives and shots were fired.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a fatal shooting that involves a Miami-Dade police officer. According to investigators, on Monday, October 25, 2021 at approximately 7:16 p.m., Hammocks District detectives assigned to Operation Community Shield, observed a white sedan being sought in connection to an armed home invasion robbery that occurred earlier in the day.

The owner of the vehicle was also wanted for violation of probation for second degree murder. As detectives approached the vehicle, in the area of Quail Roost Drive and SW 11500 block, the subject accelerated toward detectives and shots were fired. The subject was struck and was transported by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to Jackson South Hospital in critical condition.

On Tuesday, October 26, at approximately 6:03 p.m., the Miami-Dade Police Department said the subject, identified as 37 years old Corey Timothy Stanley, had succumbed to his injuries and were making next of kin notifications. No other injuries reported and the investigation continues.

Editors Note: A previous version of this story did not include the suspects name as next of kin notifications were pending.