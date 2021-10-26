CrimeLocalSociety

COPS: Deltona Middle School Student Arrested After School Shooting Threats Posted To Snapchat; “I’m Not (Expletive) Around Anymore”

By Jessica Mcfadyen
SCHOOL SHOOTING THREAT
On Tuesday, the school administration brought forward screenshots of a Snapchat thread in which the 13 year old student made multiple threats to bring a gun to school and shoot people. Snapchat File photo: Diego Thomazini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELTONA, FL – A Galaxy Middle School seventh-grader was arrested Tuesday morning after sending messages on the social media platform Snapchat threatening to commit a shooting at the Deltona school.

Deputies began investigating Monday after school officials reported a series of rumors about threats that started last week. The initial investigation did not identify a source of any threats. On Tuesday, the school administration brought forward screenshots of a Snapchat thread in which the 13 year old student made multiple threats to bring a gun to school and shoot people.

One message stated: “It happening tomorrow and Friday for dose you survive. I’m not (expletive) around anymore.” Another message stated: “After that ima give the gun to the other kid let him finish the job” and “Js watch yuh back tomorrow.” At the end of the chat, the student stated: “That my last day there tomorrow.”

The student was interviewed by sheriff’s deputies and the principal. When asked why he sent threatening messages to shoot kids and the school, he stated: “It was just a joke.”


Numerous students were absent from school because of the threats.

The student was charged with written threat to kill or injure (Florida Statute 836.10) and making a false report of a bomb or explosive weapon of mass destruction (FS 790.163), both felonies. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) where he was held in secure detention.

“Call it a joke if you want, but if you threaten to shoot up your school, then you’re going to face the consequences,” Sheriff Mike Chitwood said following the arrest. “I’m imploring all parents to get this point across to their kids. Otherwise law enforcement will be teaching the lesson instead.”

Jessica Mcfadyen

Jessica Mcfadyen is a journalist for independent news and media organizations in the United States. Mcfadyen primarily spends her time scouting social media for the latest Local, US and World News for The Published Reporter®. She also contributes to a variety of publications through involvement in the Society of Professional Journalists.

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Charges are accusations and defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. News articles on this site may contain opinions of the author, and if opinion, may not necessarily reflect the views of the site itself nor the views of the owners of The Published Reporter. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
