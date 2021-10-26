COPS: Deltona Middle School Student Arrested After School Shooting Threats Posted To Snapchat; “I’m Not (Expletive) Around Anymore”

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





On Tuesday, the school administration brought forward screenshots of a Snapchat thread in which the 13 year old student made multiple threats to bring a gun to school and shoot people. Snapchat File photo: Diego Thomazini, Shutter Stock, licensed.

DELTONA, FL – A Galaxy Middle School seventh-grader was arrested Tuesday morning after sending messages on the social media platform Snapchat threatening to commit a shooting at the Deltona school.

Deputies began investigating Monday after school officials reported a series of rumors about threats that started last week. The initial investigation did not identify a source of any threats. On Tuesday, the school administration brought forward screenshots of a Snapchat thread in which the 13 year old student made multiple threats to bring a gun to school and shoot people.

One message stated: “It happening tomorrow and Friday for dose you survive. I’m not (expletive) around anymore.” Another message stated: “After that ima give the gun to the other kid let him finish the job” and “Js watch yuh back tomorrow.” At the end of the chat, the student stated: “That my last day there tomorrow.”

The student was interviewed by sheriff’s deputies and the principal. When asked why he sent threatening messages to shoot kids and the school, he stated: “It was just a joke.”



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



Numerous students were absent from school because of the threats.

13yo Galaxy Middle School student arrested for making threats to bring gun to the #deltona school & shoot people. @VolusiaSheriff says school administrators found @Snapchat thread in which student made multiple threats. student allegedly said it was a joke, now facing 2 felonies — claire metz (@clairemetzwesh) October 26, 2021

The student was charged with written threat to kill or injure (Florida Statute 836.10) and making a false report of a bomb or explosive weapon of mass destruction (FS 790.163), both felonies. He was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) where he was held in secure detention.