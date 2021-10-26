Altamonte Springs Drug Rehab Owner Charged with Selling Fentanyl; “Sad Day When You Can’t Even Trust Those To Help Get You Clean” – Sheriff

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





According to authorities, Misty Leigh Gilley, 50, was arrested Monday evening at the Simply Recovery Center in the 400 block of State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs. Detectives say Gilley sold the narcotics to undercover agents at her place of business, as well as her home on 2nd Street in Altamonte Springs.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL – Agents from the City County Investigative Bureau (CCIB) have arrested the operator of a local drug rehabilitation center on charges of selling fentanyl and possession of cocaine out of her place of business and her home.

According to authorities, Misty Leigh Gilley, 50, was arrested Monday evening at the Simply Recovery Center in the 400 block of State Road 434 in Altamonte Springs. Gilley sold the narcotics to undercover agents at her place of business, as well as her home on 2nd Street in Altamonte Springs. Agents found evidence of illicit drug use in the same room where Gilley held peer-to-peer group therapy sessions at the treatment center.

“For this individual to prey on what we consider to be one of the most vulnerable populations makes me speechless,” said Sheriff Dennis Lemma. “This woman took advantage of those individuals who were actively seeking help on their recovery journey.”

As of this week, there have been 105 drug overdose deaths so far this year in Seminole County, a 21% increase from this time last year. Sheriff Lemma considers this increase to be partially caused by the unintended consequences of COVID-19, and he is concerned about what the status of the opioid epidemic will be once COVID-19 begins to clear.



Big Tech is using NewsGuard to censor us severely reducing our revenue. You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . Honest journalism is incredibly important to our democracy; we refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of lamestream media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



“I’m proud of our team who acted swiftly to bring her into custody and hold her accountable for her actions.” Sheriff Lemma said. “I never thought we would have to be worried about someone running a drug treatment facility dealing and administering drugs on the inside of the location. It’s a sad day in our society when you can’t even trust the locations that claim they are helping to get you clean.”

Gilley was booked in to John E. Polk Correctional Facility on $49,500 bond. Early Tuesday morning, she posted bond and was released. The investigation has been turned over to the United States Drug Enforcement Administration.

Sheriff Lemma encourages those needing substance abuse treatment to reach out to the SCORE Team at the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office by calling (407) 665-6650.