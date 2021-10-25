Nevada Republican Accused of Voting for Deceased Wife During 2020 Election Faces Up To Four Years In Prison, Fine Of $5,000

Registered Republican Donald Hartle of Las Vegas, 55, was charged with two counts of voter fraud for using the name of his late wife, Rosemarie Hartle, to vote more than once in the same election, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced on Thursday. Photo credit: KLAS-TV.

CLARK COUNTY, NV – A man in Nevada stands accused of voting twice in the 2020 presidential election, according to authorities; once in his own name, and once while using the name of his wife, who had passed away four years ago.

Registered Republican Donald Kirk Hartle of Las Vegas, 55, has been charged with two counts of voter fraud for using the name of his late wife, Rosemarie Hartle, to vote more than once in the same election, Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford announced on Thursday.

Hartle revealed that his wife had died at the age of 52 in 2017 from breast cancer during a November 2020 news interview conducted after the AG’s office had first announced their investigation; Clark County had reported that it had received a mail-in ballot request from Rosemarie – despite the fact that she was deceased – but Hartle insisted that it was never delivered to his house.

The signature on the ballot – which had been counted in the election – had reportedly matched the signature that the county had on file for Rosemarie, who was still registered on the active voter list.

“That is pretty sickening to me to be honest with you,” Hartle had said in his November 2020 interview. “It made no sense to me, but it lent some credence to what you’ve been hearing in the media about these possibilities and now it makes me wonder, how pervasive is this?”

Hartle is the only man in Nevada that has been prosecuted for voter fraud connected with the 2020 election, according to AG Ford.

“Voter fraud is rare, but when it happens it undercuts trust in our election system and will not be tolerated by my office,” AG Ford said in a statement. “I want to stress that our office will pursue any credible allegations of voter fraud and will work to bring any offenders to justice.”

If convicted of all charges, Hartle faces up to four years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000. He scheduled to appear in court on November 18.