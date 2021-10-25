Cape Coral Man, 23, Indicted For First Degree Murder In 2016 Killing Of Former Marion County Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

MARION COUNTY, FL – On Thursday, October 21, 2021, Marquee Williams, 23, of Cape Coral, was indicted for Murder in the First Degree with a Firearm for the 2016 killing of Ronnie Charles Damon, a former Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) Corrections Officer.

According to authorities, on Wednesday, January 6, 2016, at approximately 9:49 p.m., MCSO deputies responded to 301 Larch Road, in Ocala. Upon their arrival, they found Ronnie Damon deceased in the driveway of his home; an investigation revealed he had suffered a single gunshot wound. The evidence at the scene indicated that Damon was likely working on his vehicle at or near the time of his death.

As a result of years of investigation, detectives learned that Williams attempted to rob Damon and that during the attempted robbery, Williams shot Damon, causing his death. New leads were recently unearthed by Major Crimes Detective John Lightle and, in conjunction with the State Attorney’s Office Homicide Division, the case was presented to the grand jury last week, which culminated in the issuance of the indictment.

Williams is currently in custody in Collier County for unrelated charges and will be returned to Marion County to face the charge of Murder in the First Degree.



“As your Sheriff, nothing is more important to me than ensuring that violent criminals are apprehended and brought to justice. There is no statute of limitations for murder and if you take a human life, my detectives and I will work for as long as it takes to see you held accountable. I, like many of you, have prayed for this senseless crime to be solved to help bring some closure to the Damon family. Finally, those prayers have been answered.” Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods

Ronnie Damon was a Corrections Officer with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, where he served from December 2007 until October 2014, achieving the rank of corporal. A dedicated and beloved employee, Damon resigned from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office to pursue other career ambitions.