Pedestrian Dies After Crash In Pompano Beach

A Ford Explorer struck a pedestrian and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics responded where they pronounced the pedestrian deceased on scene.

POMPANO BEACH, FL – A pedestrian is dead following a crash Sunday evening in Pompano Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office traffic homicide detectives, around 8:46 p.m. on Sunday, October 17, the driver of a red 2002 Ford Explorer was traveling northbound on North Federal Highway near the 1900 block when a pedestrian crossed the road heading east. The pedestrian was not in a designated crosswalk.

The Ford Explorer, driven by George Kephart, 47, of Pompano Beach, struck the adult female pedestrian, and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue paramedics responded and pronounced her deceased on scene. Kephart remained on scene and cooperated with investigators. Paramedics transported Kephart to an area hospital for medical issues unrelated to the crash.

At this time, neither excessive speed nor impairment are being considered contributory factors to the crash. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.