House GOP Posts Barred Video of “Brave American Parents” Speaking Out About Policies They Disagree With At School Board Meetings

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.





After an argument broke out between Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Jim Jordan during a House Judiciary Committee hearing over an objection to show a video, the House GOP Twitter account posted the video describing it as “brave American parents” speaking out about policies they disagree with at school board meetings saying, “This is the video of parents at school board meetings that @RepJerryNadler refused to let us play.”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Judiciary Committee members released a video on Twitter Thursday highlighting parents speaking out at school board meetings after it was blocked earlier that day by Democrats from being presented at a hearing with Attorney General Merrick Garland following a heated exchange between Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

The video was made in response to Garland’s directive earlier this month to the FBI and state attorneys to investigate a series of incidents at school board meetings across the country involving parents clashing with school representatives over COVID-19 mask mandates and the teaching of Critical Race Theory-based lesson plans, a position the Attorney General defended at Thursday’s hearing.

This is the video of parents at school board meetings that @RepJerryNadler refused to let us play at today’s Judiciary Committee hearing.



Why does the Left feel so threatened by brave American parents? pic.twitter.com/GvJlkWoJa2 — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 21, 2021

House GOP members took particular exception to Garland referring to some of the parents as potential “domestic terrorists” due to reports of some school board members being threatened with violence at meetings.



Big Tech is censoring our publication severely reducing our traffic and revenue. (How they do it: NewsGuard) You can support our mission of truthful reporting by making a contribution . We refuse to let Silicon Valley crush us into becoming just another regurgitated, propaganda driven, echo-chamber of traditional news media and we need your support. You can also help by signing up for our featured story emails .



“Citing an increase in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and workers in our nation’s public schools, today Attorney General Merrick B. Garland directed the FBI and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices to meet in the next 30 days with federal, state, Tribal, territorial and local law enforcement leaders to discuss strategies for addressing this disturbing trend. These sessions will open dedicated lines of communication for threat reporting, assessment and response by law enforcement,” a Department of Justice press release said.

However, at Thursday’s hearing, Rep. Jordan attempted to present the GOP’s video response to Garland’s directive, but this was shot down by Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-PA), who claimed that all video content to be shown at hearings was required to be submitted 48 hours in advance.

Jordan disputed the existence of the “48 hour rule,” and in the process got into a contentious back-and-forth with committee chair Nadler.

“That’s out of order. This is not debatable,” Nadler said.

WATCH: Fight breaks out between Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rep. Jim Jordan during a House Judiciary hearing when Nadler sustains an objection to a video Jordan wanted to be played to AG Merrick Garland. pic.twitter.com/j06MPlJduV — The Hill (@thehill) October 21, 2021

“What’s out of order is there is no rule that requires a 48-hour notice, that’s what is out of order,” Jordan responded, prompting Nader to insist that the rule does indeed exist.

While the two opposing representatives argued, an unnamed GOP member could be heard saying,

“Mr. Chairman, what are you afraid of?”

After their failure to present the video – which portrays individuals speaking out about policies they disagree with at school board meetings as “brave American parents” – the House GOP later that day released the video, along with a brief statement, on Twitter.

Judiciary Democrats are censoring @Jim_Jordan from showing a video of American moms and dads.



Classic Democrats. Afraid of the American people and truth. — Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) October 21, 2021