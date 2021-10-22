Charlotte County Sheriff Receives National Recognition as Board Member of the Year by Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE)

How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]

Coalition of Residential Excellence Executive Director Don Forrester recognized Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell as the Catherine Hershey Board Member of the Year. Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Bill Frye (left), Sheriff Prummell (center), Don Forrester (right).

MOOSEHEART, IL – Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell was recently recognized as the Catherine Hershey Board Member of the Year by the Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE) for his service to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. Sheriff Prummell was nominated by the Youth Ranches for his work not only on their Board but also for his care and compassion for the children in their care and diligence in bringing attention to what well organized residential group homes can do for youth.

“This is a well-deserved award,” stated Youth Ranches President Bill Frye. “Sheriff Prummell has continually supported and advocated for the rights of children to enjoy opportunities to live in safe and loving family style communities like those provided by the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches and other quality residential providers. His efforts have taken him to both the halls of Congress and our state Capital. His opinion pieces have been published in major publications and his concern for the welfare of youth is evident in everything he does. His previous leadership as Chairman of our FSYR Board of Directors was an inspiration to us all!”

“I am humbled to be the recipient of this prestigious award,” stated Sheriff Bill Prummell. “I believe in what we do within the Youth Ranches in providing children and their families’ opportunities for success. Ultimately, this not only helps children become successful adults but also helps to create better communities which all of us benefit.”

The mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, productive citizens through a broad range of family-centered services. This charitable, nonprofit corporation was founded by the Florida Sheriffs Association and operates three residential child-care campuses and three Youth Camps. Voluntary contributions are the primary source of funding. If you would like more information about the Youth Ranches please call 1-800-765-3797 or visit us at http://www.youthranches.org.