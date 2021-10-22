BusinessLocalPress Releases

Charlotte County Sheriff Receives National Recognition as Board Member of the Year by Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE)

By George McGregor
How To Register and Own Website Addresses (.com, .net, .org, etc) For Under $20/year. [REGISTER YOUR DOMAINS]
To comply with FTC regulations, all links on this site could lead to commissions paid to the publisher. Please see Advertising Disclosure in sidebar.

Coalition of Residential Excellence Executive Director Don Forrester recognized Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell as the Catherine Hershey Board Member of the Year. Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Bill Frye (left), Sheriff Prummell (center), Don Forrester (right).
Coalition of Residential Excellence Executive Director Don Forrester recognized Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell as the Catherine Hershey Board Member of the Year.  Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches Bill Frye (left), Sheriff Prummell (center), Don Forrester (right).

MOOSEHEART, IL – Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell was recently recognized as the Catherine Hershey Board Member of the Year by the Coalition of Residential Excellence (CORE) for his service to the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches. Sheriff Prummell was nominated by the Youth Ranches for his work not only on their Board but also for his care and compassion for the children in their care and diligence in bringing attention to what well organized residential group homes can do for youth. 

“This is a well-deserved award,” stated Youth Ranches President Bill Frye. “Sheriff Prummell has continually supported and advocated for the rights of children to enjoy opportunities to live in safe and loving family style communities like those provided by the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches and other quality residential providers. His efforts have taken him to both the halls of Congress and our state Capital. His opinion pieces have been published in major publications and his concern for the welfare of youth is evident in everything he does. His previous leadership as Chairman of our FSYR Board of Directors was an inspiration to us all!”

“I am humbled to be the recipient of this prestigious award,” stated Sheriff Bill Prummell. “I believe in what we do within the Youth Ranches in providing children and their families’ opportunities for success. Ultimately, this not only helps children become successful adults but also helps to create better communities which all of us benefit.”

The mission of the Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranches is to prevent delinquency and develop lawful, productive citizens through a broad range of family-centered services. This charitable, nonprofit corporation was founded by the Florida Sheriffs Association and operates three residential child-care campuses and three Youth Camps. Voluntary contributions are the primary source of funding. If you would like more information about the Youth Ranches please call 1-800-765-3797 or visit us at http://www.youthranches.org.

George McGregor

Mr. McGregor reviews and edits (if necessary) all press releases for The Published Reporter. Locally focused (Florida) press releases can be sent via email to media@publishedreporter.com and, if approved, will be published free of charge. There is no guarantee your release will be published; inclusion is at the discretion of editors. Please see our editorial guidelines and terms of service.

You Can Flip My Stories On The Flipboard Digital Magazine

Disclaimer (varies based on content, section, category, etc.): Press releases are sent in as newsworthy bulletins aimed at our journalists with hopes they will get published. We receive hundreds per day and choose a select few for publication; those which are deemed beneficial to the public and not outright promotion. This is a free service and we are not paid for press releases. We aim to deliver a higher quality press release then anything any PR company could even pay for if and when informative. They are generally sent in by businesses or organizations about a product launch, new corporate hire, piece of research or situational awareness issue. They may contain forward-looking statements or even hyperbole. For more information on our editorial policies please view our editorial policies and guidelines section in addition to our fact checking policy and most importantly, our terms of service.
Subscribe to George McGregor (via RSS) RSS ICON or a specific category with our Feedburner Feeds. Feedburner
Comment via Facebook

Corrections: If you are aware of an inaccuracy or would like to report a correction, we would like to know about it. Please consider sending an email to corrections@publishedreporter.com and cite any sources if available. Thank you. (Policy)

You might also like More from author
Support Independent Journalism:
No paywalls and subscriptions costs; our stories and articles are free – always will be.
More Stories

Trump Announces New “Truth Social” Media Company, Trump…

Christopher Boyle

Umatilla Man Charged With Homicide After Shooting Neighbor…

Jessica Mcfadyen

Amid Growing Affordability Concerns In Las Vegas, Nevada…

Joe Mcdermott
1 of 1,020